Lamest school ever bans grandma from prom

Thursday was a busy sports day - LeBron passed Shaq on the NBA's all-time scoring list, a baseball game was overrun by bees, Ric Flair got a statue. But all of that will have to wait. A high school student in Alabama wanted to take his grandma to prom because she'd never been to one, but was denied by the school. She even bought a new dress! This is so lame. If you have a second today, show your support for Bryce and his grandma by tweeting with hashtag #LetNannyGoToProm.

Oral history of the 1997 Masters

The year 1997 was a simpler time. Smart phones didn't exist. I was a UMass student living in Brett Hall. And Tiger Woods, age 21, had just dominated at The Masters and was the best golfer in the world. Golf.com's Sean Zak has a great oral history of those four days in April.

Buy Brent Musburger's house

Anyone looking for a nice four bedroom, four bathroom in scenic Jupiter, Fla.?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kate Quigley: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close

I've featured hundreds and hundreds of attractive women in Hot Clicks, but none as funny as Kate Quigley. Name another comedian who performs a full set in a bikini? She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to kill you

That headline may be a bit much but her recipes do overlook the risk of salmonella and campylobacter.

Real life Sharknado hits Australia

Cyclone Debby is pretty scary, though the name "Debbie" is not that menacing. Dottie would've been better.

Fashion statement

Sports fashion update: the @renobighorns wore @Zubaz uniforms last night. Every sports team should wear @Zubaz every night. pic.twitter.com/2JDxQg4PzS — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 31, 2017

For your viewing pleasure

Meet the world's oldest tattooed couple whose bodies are 90% covered in ink https://t.co/4ZqFLuldqe pic.twitter.com/5NHfglA7c5 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 31, 2017

Big update on this coming in P.M. Clicks

Be a Birchbox man

Odds & ends

Rougned Odor’s new contract came with a pair of horses as a bonus​ ... I like when athletes sign a big contract and buy their mom a car ... DeAndre Jordan really can't shoot free throws ... It's 2017 and Arkansas is just now banning guns from stadiums ... Why would the Academy Awards not use a different accounting firm after the Best Picture snafu ... Sean Hannity busted out some “beyond graphic” spring break footage and it wasn't graphic at all ... Former Power Ranger Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced to six years for killing his roommate with a sword ... The untold story behind Harrison Ford's deleted cameo in E.T.

This is amazing

WATCH: 13-year-old with no arms drains 3-pointers during a middle school basketball game pic.twitter.com/cwtKVNwtJY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2017

Where'd he go?

Bernie Williams on the sounds of baseball

🎶 Bernie Williams tells us what it *sounds* like to bat against some of the top pitchers he faced pic.twitter.com/O6Dd21rdVw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2017

LeBron makes fun of Lonzo Ball's ugly shot

How psyched was this Matisyahu fan?

