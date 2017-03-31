Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Kate Quigley; Alabama high school bans grandma from prom

Andy Gray
26 minutes ago

Lamest school ever bans grandma from prom

Thursday was a busy sports day - LeBron passed Shaq on the NBA's all-time scoring list, a baseball game was overrun by bees, Ric Flair got a statue. But all of that will have to wait. A high school student in Alabama wanted to take his grandma to prom because she'd never been to one, but was denied by the school. She even bought a new dress! This is so lame. If you have a second today, show your support for Bryce and his grandma by tweeting with hashtag #LetNannyGoToProm.

Oral history of the 1997 Masters

The year 1997 was a simpler time. Smart phones didn't exist. I was a UMass student living in Brett Hall. And Tiger Woods, age 21, had just dominated at The Masters and was the best golfer in the world. Golf.com's Sean Zak has a great oral history of those four days in April.

Buy Brent Musburger's house

Anyone looking for a nice four bedroom, four bathroom in scenic Jupiter, Fla.?

Lovely Lady of the Day

I've featured hundreds and hundreds of attractive women in Hot Clicks, but none as funny as Kate Quigley. Name another comedian who performs a full set in a bikini? She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to kill you

That headline may be a bit much but her recipes do overlook the risk of salmonella and campylobacter.

Real life Sharknado hits Australia

Cyclone Debby is pretty scary, though the name "Debbie" is not that menacing. Dottie would've been better.

Fashion statement

For your viewing pleasure

Big update on this coming in P.M. Clicks

Be a Birchbox man

Our friends at BirchboxMan have given a special promo for Hot Clicks readers. When you join Birchbox Man and use the code MYSTERYGIFT, you’ll get a FREE mystery lifestyle item (sunglasses, activewear, phone accessories) with your first delivery. The box is filled with personalized products—the theme for April’s box is “Spring Training”—including grooming products and one gadget or stylish accessory. And you can cancel the subscription at any time if you feel you don’t like it. So try it out and let me know what you think of the products. 

Odds & ends

Rougned Odor’s new contract came with a pair of horses as a bonus​ ... I like when athletes sign a big contract and buy their mom a car ... DeAndre Jordan really can't shoot free throws ... It's 2017 and Arkansas is just now banning guns from stadiums ... Why would the Academy Awards not use a different accounting firm after the Best Picture snafu ... Sean Hannity busted out some “beyond graphic” spring break footage and it wasn't graphic at all ... Former Power Ranger Ricardo Medina Jr. was sentenced to six years for killing his roommate with a sword ... The untold story behind Harrison Ford's deleted cameo in E.T.

This is amazing

Where'd he go?

Bernie Williams on the sounds of baseball

LeBron makes fun of Lonzo Ball's ugly shot

How psyched was this Matisyahu fan?

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

