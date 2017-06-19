Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave franchise in 2018

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina

1. Paul George has told the Pacers he will not play for the franchise after next season.

Trade rumors are flying.

Cavaliers fans are freaking out.

Hearing that the Cavs are in talks with Indiana about Paul George: pic.twitter.com/pmabTX9zZx — Cleveland Sportsline (@CLEsportsline) June 19, 2017

Lakers fans are thrilled that George reportedly wants to join their team.

Lakers fans seeing the Paul George news... pic.twitter.com/uHBjj6agMT — Eastbay (@Eastbay) June 18, 2017

Other fans are confused as hell.

Paul George: "I'm tired of losing"



Also Paul George: "I prefer the Lakers" pic.twitter.com/Kg99yUhjp7 — Shawn ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@ShawnOnTheNBA) June 18, 2017

All fans can do right now, though, is wait for this to all play out. However, retailers don't have to wait. They can cut ties with George now. That's what The Shop Indy has done. In fact, they've gone all the way, discounting George merchandise by 100%.

We made a couple of updates to the website. Have at it. #byepg13 A post shared by The Shop (@theshopindy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

2. Nolan Arenado completed a cycle yesterday by hitting a walkoff home run against the Giants.

​

His teammates rewarded him by blooding his face during the intense celebration.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

​

3. Dirk Nowitzki made a funny on Twitter today when the Mavs social media account was a little too honest with its birthday wish for the future Hall of Famer.

​

At this point just say happy birthday... thanks though https://t.co/phxQPjVAhW — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 19, 2017

4. Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola spent the weekend in Mexico City. The Patriots wideouts got a taste of the culture when they became lucha libre wresters.

I believe the #Patriots have lost Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola to an underground fight club. pic.twitter.com/hHKfM9pKzD — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) June 19, 2017

5. Meanwhile Edelman and Amedola's teammate, Rob Gronkowski, spent the weekend in Las Vegas. You can imagine how that went.

6. Russell Westbrook likes to take charge on the basketball court and on the dance floor.

Weekend walks!!! #whynot #westcoast A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

7. TIM TEBOW UPDATE: Andy Gray told you about Tebow being the butt of a lot of jokes this weekend in today's Hot Clicks. We're here to give you Tebow's stats since the first half of his baseball career is in the books: He's batting .224 with 3 home runs, 21 RBIs and 66 strikeouts in 60 games.

8. Seth Rollins has landed on the cover of the new WWE2K18 video game.

