Would you rather watch LaVar or Lonzo Ball vs. MJ?

Just when it seemed like LaVar Ball was feuding with enough people, in comes Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq hopped on Instagram early Monday morning to challenge the father of three to a game of one-on-one. The stakes? If LaVar beats Shaq, Shaq promises to super-glue a blond wig to his head. Forever.

Yes, that is Carrie Underwood's "Blown Away" playing.

Why? Because Shaq.

Shaq recently told TMZ that his son Shareef would beat LaMelo Ball in a game. To that, LaVar said that in a game of two-on-two, he and his youngest son would "kill" the O'Neals.

This is the same LaVar Ball who went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said not only would he beat Michael Jordan, but he would make him cry. So it's hard to imagine he would back away from Shaq, especially with something on the line.

It's only a matter of time until somebody gets a camera in front of LaVar to see if he will accept the challenge. If we're lucky, this will be a segment on Inside the NBA.

If we're really lucky, LaVar wins and demands that a statue of himself replaces the one of Shaq outside of Staples Center.