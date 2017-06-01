Quiz: Who should you root for in the NBA Finals?

Give and Go: NBA Finals players with most to gain and lose?

This year’s NBA Finals look at lot like the last two but the story is totally different. This time it’s the Warriors—and particularly Kevin Durant—with something to prove.

LeBron already brought Cleveland a championship, now it’s KD facing the pressure of trying to win his first finals while the Warriors are seeking redemption for their blown 3–1 lead. But Golden State is also the evil superteam, the poster child for the NBA’s parity problem.

All that makes it tough to decide who to root for, which is why we made this quiz.

As for who will actually win the series, our Rohan Nadkarni laid out the case for both teams.