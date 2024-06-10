LeBron James Shows His Respect For Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Boston Celtics great Larry Bird had one of the best games in NBA history in 1985.
He put on a show while playing against the Atlanta Hawks. Bird finished with a career-high 60 points and seven assists. He was 22 of 36 from the field and made 15 of 16 free throws. The performance recently got the attention of future Hall of Famer LeBron James, who retweeted a video of the highlights.
James referred to Bird as one of the G.O.A.Ts, or greatest of all time.
Here's what James posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Man just look at the Hawks bench from the 1:30 mark and on! Larry Legend was SOOOOOOOOO DAMN NICE!"
The fun part of the performance is the reaction from the Hawks bench in the second half. At one point, the reserves are cheering for Bird because he hit so many tough shots. One Hawks player falls from his seat on the bench after Bird makes an off-balanced 3-pointer from the corner.
It was just one of the many legendary games by Bird during his Hall of Fame career but it was heightened because of the Hawks' antics. Not many players in NBA history make the opposition cheer for him during games but Bird was THAT good on this night.
With Bird being one of the game's top trash-talkers, you can believe he was letting the Hawks hear it after every basket.
