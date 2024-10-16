A Pair Of NBA Legends Explained How They Would Have Defended Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal is often considered the most dominant force in NBA history.
He had the rare combination of size, power and speed that made him un-guardable most times. A few years ago, a pair of NBA legends explained how they would have defended O'Neal, often dubbed "Superman."
Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain gave their strategies to NBC's Ahmad Rashad.
"First of all, I would make play horizontal as much as possible," said Russell, who led the Boston Celtics to 11 championships in the 1950s and `60s. "I would make him have to run up and down the court all day. I figure if I weigh 240 and he weighs 300, if he has to carry 300 whatever it is up and down every time at a rapid rate, the fatigue factor becomes part of it."
Chamberlain agreed with Russell. Chamberlain was the O'Neal of his era, recording the league's only 100-point game and winning seven straight scoring titles.
"You take guys out of your comfort zone," Chamberlain said. "I wonder how Bill would play someone as big, as strong, as fast as Shaquille. He's right. You just find the things that he does the worst and those are the things you try to make him do the most."
Slowing O'Neal is much easier said than done, but it's hard to argue with greats like Chamberlain and Russell.
