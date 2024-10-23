Adorable Video Resurfaces Of Steph Curry Watching Father In 1994 NBA 3-Point Contest
The NBA world perhaps got their first glimpse of one of the greatest shooters in league history in 1994.
At the time, Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry was only 5 when he appeared on television while watching his father, Dell, compete in the 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend. Dell was playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
A video recently resurfaced of Steph and brother Seth sitting courtside with Hornets center Alonzo Mourning during the competition.
Before Steph became a two-time MVP and four-time champion, his father was one of the league's best shooters. Dell played for five teams but had the biggest impact with the Hornets from 1988-98. In 1994, he was the Sixth Man of the Year. A year before, he was a key part of them upsetting the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. In a sense, it was the end of the Celtics' successful run during the 1980s.
Dell retired in 2002 with the Toronto Raptors, but the family name resurfaced when Steph was drafted in 2009 out of Davidson. The baby-faced kid from a small school developed into a generalization player. His ability to shoot off the dribble from long distance changed the game.
Steph is a lock for the Hall of Fame because he is regarded as one of the best shooters in league history.
