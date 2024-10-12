Charles Barkley Sounds Off On Bronny James Situation
According to NBA analyst and Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley, Bronny James was drafted at No. 55 by the Los Angeles Lakers due to his last name.
Barkley criticized the Lakers for drafting LeBron James' son. He appeared on the Throwbacks podcast and said Bronny James has proven he is not ready for the NBA. Barkley said this is evidenced by his struggling through the NBA summer league and three exhibition games.
James, Jr. has played a total of 36 minutes in three exhibition games. During those minutes, he is only shooting 1-of-11. He has yet to hit from behind the arc. Bronny has also committed five turnovers during his time on the floor.
"It's not going to be easy because he has a target on his back because of his last name," Barkley said. "I'm really looking forward to, you know they've got to handle this thing with 'kid gloves' literally because they just can't put him out there because he's not a finished product yet."
Barkley has said it is a better story for the media, than it is for the NBA.
"But man, it's a great story," Barkley said, "I think we saw the Griffeys play in baseball but I can't think of anybody else where father and son played a pro sport together, not this way."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
