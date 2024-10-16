Does Kobe Bryant's All-Time Starting Five From 2009 Still Hold Up?
In 2009, NBA great Kobe Bryant revealed his all-time starting five.
The list was somewhat surprising but not completely off base.
"Magic [Johnson] at the point," Bryant said. "MJ [Michael Jordan] at the two. Larry Bird at the three. Bill Russell at the four.
He then paused before naming the center.
"This is tough," Bryant said. "Wilt at the five. I'm struggling because Kareem and Wilt are neck and neck."
The shocking part is Bryant never mentioned former teammate Shaquille O'Neal, who is often called the most dominant player in league history. Bryant teamed with O'Neal to win three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02.
O'Neal later won a championship with the Miami Heat to solidify his legacy as one of the top centers in NBA history. He had more titles than Chamberlain. Jabbar totaled five with the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Last year O'Neal included Bryant his starting five along with Johnson, Jordan, LeBron James and himself.
In the interview, Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in 2020, was later asked if he was the Sixth Man on the team. He again took a backseat to the greats before him.
"No, I'm nowhere near that stuff," Bryant said. "You still got Jerry West. You still got Oscar Robertson. You still got Walt Frazier. You still got Bob Pettit. The list goes on and on."
