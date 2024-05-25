Two-Time NBA All-Star Baron Davis Helping Younger Generation With Their Finances In Addition To On The Court
When former NBA player Baron Davis was in high school, he attended just about every national basketball camp.
The goal of the camps were to teach him everything about basketball. While the others soaked up the knowledge, Davis was looking for more. He wanted to hear stuff about if his basketball career didn't pan out. There was no talk about it.
"Absolutely not," Davis said. "I wish it did. Thinking about when I was in high school, McDonald's All-American. Before I even got to that level, I didn't think that I was going to make the NBA.
It's why when Davis hosts the first Baron Davis Basketball Invitational next month, he will lead meetings about life before or after basketball. The camp is June 7-9 at Essex County College in Newark, New Jersey.
"I thought that if I didn't make the NBA, then my life would be a failure as a basketball player," Davis said. "I think the younger that we find these kids, the more we can teach them that the business inside the game of the NBA has 10,000 jobs."
Davis was the No. 3 pick in the 1999 draft before a 15-year career in the NBA. Despite the success, he always kept an eye on life outside of basketball. He's paid so much attention to finances that he will serve as host in season two of "Going Public," a television show about investing.
"It's all about helping entrepreneurs find their right ecosystem and network with people and help them scale and grow their business," Davis said. "Going Public" to me was a great opportunity to become a host to a show that complements everything in my walk, in my company, in my daily life,"
The show provides more opportunity for Davis to educate those without finances knowledge. He refers to himself as the "master connector" because of his ability to bring people together.
"I'm not the connector," Davis said. "I'm the emcee. I'm the master collector, master collaborator, master of content ... If I can create an opportunity using my platform to interview interesting people. Then that's what I want to provide to the media side."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com