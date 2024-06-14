Former NBA Player Mugsy Bogues Educating Today's Youth On The Trade School Route
Growing up in Baltimore, former NBA player Muggsy Bogues knew a lot of his childhood friends had no chance of attending college.
Those memories are why Bogues decided to change the structure of foundation in Charlotte. It was always meant to put families in better position to succeed but something was missing.
It was then when he thought back to those who felt life was over because they weren't college-bound. So Bogues, who had the best years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, started providing trade school scholarships for area youth in 2019.
The success of the program is why Bogues thinks more emphasis should be placed on the trade school industry.
"I really think they should [pay more attention] because those are the average workers, jobs that always are going to be around in that industry," Bogues said. "People still love working with their hands. You've got so many avenues that you can go in with the trade business where you just want to get a skills set. That's what companies are looking for."
During his playing days, Bogues was known for overcoming odds because he was only 5-foot-3 in a big man's game. Still, he had a solid NBA career and is one of the most beloved players in Hornets history.
His trade school program has the same philosophy by educating youth that anything is possible, even without a college degree.
"You've got some really great salaries with these industries," Bogues said. "You've got roofing and plumbing to where you've got six-figure salaries. Kids don't realize this is another means of the way you can take care of your family and one day own your own business. The sky is the limit."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com