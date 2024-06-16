NBA Legend Charles Barkley Declares "Mavs In 7" Following Game 4 Blowout Win
NBA legend Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his outlandish opinions, with the NBA Finals being no exception.
Barkley bet against all odds following the Dallas Mavericks' Game 4 blowout victory (122-84), holding up a sign reading, "Mavs in 7." Of the 156 teams to trail 3-0 in the postseason, none have come back to win. Only one team in Finals history has forced a Game 7, the New York Knicks in 1951.
"We said if the Celtics just come out jacking up jumpers and going through the motions, Dallas has a chance," Barkley continued. "That was embarrassing by the Celtics, like they actually thought the Mavs were going to quit. They came out nonchalant and lackadaisical. I think the first quarter they shot 12 threes out of their 15-20 shots and missed them, and then Luka and Kyrie got going, and the Mavs' role players, but that was so unprofessional the way they played that game tonight."
That wasn't all that Barkley discussed following the Mavs' win, as he shared next season is his last in the broadcasting booth.
“I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision that no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television,” Barkley said. “And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer for Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @anthonypasci.