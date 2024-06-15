Former NBA Coach Reggie Theus Endorses Celtics Assistant Sam Cassell For Lakers Job
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again looking for their next head coach.
Former NBA coach Reggie Theus thinks he knows the perfect candidate. Theus said the Lakers should give a serious look at Boston Celtics assistant Sam Cassell. He made the claim during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.
"I love Sam," Theus said. "I think he's been around -- he's earned his dues."
After his playing career ended in 2009, Cassell went straight into coaching. He had stints with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers before spending this season with the Celtics.
The Lakers have interviewed Cassell, J.J. Redick and James Borrego. They were prepared to offer the job to UConn coach Danny Hurley, who has led the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA titles, but he turned it down.
Theus believes Cassell is the best candidate because of his experience. It would also help that he played a role in the Celtics winning a championship this season. They are one victory from defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals.
Theus knows about coaching qualifications. He was the coach for the Sacramento Kings in 2007-08 and later spent two seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He feels the Lakers should give Cassell a shot.
"He knows the game, frontward and backward," Theus said, "He's been a part of winning scenarios. I think he'd be an excellent choice."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com