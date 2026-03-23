19-Year-Old Isis Sio Awakes From Coma Two Days After Brutal Knockout Loss

After spending nearly 48 hours in a medically induced coma following her knockout loss on Saturday night, Isis Sio is now awake and talking. The 19-year-old remains in the hospital for further evaluation.

Sio was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and immediately admitted to the hospital following her 78-second knockout loss to undefeated prospect Jocelyn Camarillo on Saturday. She remained in a medically induced coma throughout the weekend before being awakened on Monday, according to BoxingScene, which is owned by ProBox TV, the organization promoting the fight.

ProBox TV confirmed that Sio has been taken off the ventilator and is breathing on her own. While still far from fully recovered, she is trending in the right direction.

Sio succumbed to a flurry of hooks from Camarillo while backed against the ropes that nearly knocked her out of the ring and left her crumpled in the corner.

‼️ MVP’s Jocelyn Camarillo with a Brutal 1st Round KO against Isis Sio 💥🥊



[Via - @MostVpromotions’ IG] pic.twitter.com/bDebTFFP0v — IFN (@IfnBoxing) March 21, 2026

Sio's scary knockout loss stunned the boxing world, causing the entire community to pray for her well-being. Camarillo begged fans to continue praying for her fallen opponent after the fight.

ProBox TV and Most Valuable Promotions, Camarillo's promoter, issued similar statements the night of the fight.

"On behalf of CEO Gary Jonas and the entire ProBox family, we are praying for a speedy recovery for Isis Sio," ProBox tweeted on Saturday night. "Ms. Sio is currently in a medically induced coma. Our thoughts are with her and her family at this very difficult time. Please join us in wishing for a full recovery."

Wishing Isis Sio strength, healing, and a full recovery. Our thoughts are with her, her family, and her team. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r9pbES3XVu — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 23, 2026

Isis Sio drops to 1-3 with loss to Jocelyn Camarillo

Sio fell to 1-3 as a professional, causing many to wonder why she was even in the ring to begin with. The loss was her third fight in the last four months and her second first-round knockout defeat since January.

Sio not only returned to the ring two months after her first knockout loss, but she did so against Camarillo, who is ranked No. 22 in the women's light flyweight rankings on BoxRec. Her previous opponent, Perla Bazaldua, is ranked No. 49 in the super flyweight division.

Sio made her professional debut in September 2025, fitting her entire career in the last six months. She is the only active female professional boxer based in North Dakota, according to Luke Gamble of KYFR-TV News.

Despite just turning 19, Sio is already a gym owner near her current home in Dickinson, North Dakota. She comes from a long lineage of fighters and trains under her father, according to Gamble.