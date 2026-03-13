Sources: World Champion Mikaela Mayer Signs With Jake Paul’s MVP

Three-division world champion and former U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer has signed a multifight agreement with Most Valuable Promotions, sources told Sports Illustrated. Mayer, 35, represents another high-profile signing for MVP, which has built the largest women’s boxing stable in the sport.

In a statement, MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said, “Mikaela is one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s boxing and a proven champion across multiple weight classes. She has competed on the sport’s biggest stages, faced the best fighters in the world, and continues to push the sport forward. We’re proud to welcome Mikaela to MVP and look forward to building the next chapter of her career together.”

Mayer, SI’s Women’s Fighter of the Year , is coming off a strong 2025. Last March, Mayer defended her 147-pound title against Sandy Ryan, defeating Ryan by wide decision. In October, Mayer moved up to 154 pounds to defeat unified junior middleweight champion Mary Spencer, earning a major world title in a third weight class.

“I’m thrilled to join Most Valuable Promotions as we continue breaking barriers and elevating women’s boxing to new heights,” said Mayer. “I’ve always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP’s premier roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen. I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills on some of the biggest platforms in the sport and working with a passionate, innovative team that believes in the continued growth of women’s boxing.”

MVP has signed more than 40 female fighters, including 22 world champions. The company recently announced a multiyear agreement with ESPN to bring women’s boxing shows to the network . The series will begin on April 5, in London. The first U.S. show will take place on April 17, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner’s 130-pound title defense against Bo Mi Re Shin.

In 2022, Baumgardner defeated Mayer by narrow decision to unify the 130-pound championship.

More Boxing on Sports Illustrated