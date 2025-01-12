2024 Ring Awards Results: Aleksandr Usyk Takes Home 3 Awards In Star-Studded Event
Boxing's biggest stars came together in London tonight for the 2024 Ring Awards.
Aleksandr Usyk was expected to take home multiple honors and he didn't disappoint, claiming Fighter of the Year, Event of the Year, and Round of the Year. Usyk missed out on Fight of the Year, however, with that honor going to Ray Ford and Otabek Kholmatov.
After winning Fighter of the Year, Usyk took to the stage for the third time of the night, saying: "For me this year was great. For me, for my team, for my country, for me it's very important. If you want to help people, if you want to give smiles, give god education, behavior, smile, be happy, thank you so much. And, I want to say, my opponent, my best friend, Tyson Fury, my friend 'greedy belly' you great my opponent."
Full 2024 Ring Awards results below:
Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk
Female Fighter of the Year: Gabriela Fundora
Fight of the Year: Ray Ford KO 12 Otabek Kholmatov
Event of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury I
Trainer of the Year: Robert Garcia
Prospect of the Year: Moses Itauma
Round of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury (Round 9)
Upset of the Year: Bruno Surace KO 6 Jaime Munguia
Comeback of the Year: Billy Dib
Knockout of the Year: Daniel Dubois KO 5 Anthony Joshua
Lifetime Achievement: Don King
Stars arrive on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Shares Take On Potential Roy Jones Jr vs Jake Paul Fight
Roy Jones Jr Issues Statement On Jake Paul Fight Speculation
Francis Ngannou Eyeing Boxing Return Against Two Former Heavyweight Title Holders In 2025
David Benavidez Reveals The Reason Canelo Alvarez Refused To Spar Him