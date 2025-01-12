Boxing

2024 Ring Awards Results: Aleksandr Usyk Takes Home 3 Awards In Star-Studded Event

Boxing On SI Staff

IMAGO / PA Images

Boxing's biggest stars came together in London tonight for the 2024 Ring Awards.

Aleksandr Usyk was expected to take home multiple honors and he didn't disappoint, claiming Fighter of the Year, Event of the Year, and Round of the Year. Usyk missed out on Fight of the Year, however, with that honor going to Ray Ford and Otabek Kholmatov.

After winning Fighter of the Year, Usyk took to the stage for the third time of the night, saying: "For me this year was great. For me, for my team, for my country, for me it's very important. If you want to help people, if you want to give smiles, give god education, behavior, smile, be happy, thank you so much. And, I want to say, my opponent, my best friend, Tyson Fury, my friend 'greedy belly' you great my opponent."

Full 2024 Ring Awards results below:

Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk

Female Fighter of the Year: Gabriela Fundora

Fight of the Year: Ray Ford KO 12 Otabek Kholmatov

Event of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury I

Trainer of the Year: Robert Garcia

Prospect of the Year: Moses Itauma

Round of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury (Round 9)

Upset of the Year: Bruno Surace KO 6 Jaime Munguia 

Comeback of the Year: Billy Dib

Knockout of the Year: Daniel Dubois KO 5 Anthony Joshua

Lifetime Achievement: Don King

Stars arrive on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

