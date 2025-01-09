Roy Jones Jr Issues Statement On Jake Paul Fight Speculation
Hall of Fame boxer Roy Jones Jr took to Instagram on Wednesday to dispel rumors that a fight against Jake Paul is in the works.
Paul has kept a relatively low profile since his last fight against Mike Tyson back in October. Paul (27) beat Tyson (58) in that fight, one of the most talked about and controversial fights of the year, with some even suggesting the bout was rigged.
Jones (55), meanwhile, last took on Anthony Pettis (37) In April 2023, losing via decision after 8 rounds. Pettis, an MMA fighter, was making his professional boxing debut.
Now, Paul is looking for his next opponent, and while there have been a number of potential opponents discussed, the speculation around a Jake Paul vs Roy Jones Jr fight is the one that lit up social media in the past week.
In light of the media coverage, Jones has now taken to Instagram to dispel the rumors and set the record straight on whether a Paul vs Jones match is in the works.
*READ* This post has cost me many of restless nights due to people wondering. LISTEN……… I love what Jake has done for our sport. I also love the time and effort that he’s put forth to develop his craft. Being that I was Mikes last opponent before the big exhibition that they put on, I do feel like I’d probably be the most noteworthy opponent at this point. HOWEVER………. I have not been contacted about any of these allegations so it is NOT A REALITY at this point in time. For the record- just like in my prime, I’m always JUST A CALL “OUT” away.- Roy Jones Jr
While Jones does explicitly state that there are no current discussions happening, he does leave the door open in the future.
