Mike Tyson Shares Take On Potential Roy Jones Jr vs Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson has commented on how a potential fight between Roy Jones Jr and Jake Paul will play out.
Tyson made his return to boxing in November and took on Jake Paul at the age of 58. He didn't look anywhere near his best and 'The Problem Child' earned an easy decision win.
Paul has since been called out by the legendary Roy Jones Jr for a showdown. Now, 'Iron' Mike has shared his take on the matter during a recent interview with Fox Sport Radio.
Speaking to Steve Covino and Rich Davis, Tyson said:
He's fast enough though. If Roy is training, Roy could still do a lot of stuff. He's got to be training though - he has to be training. Jake punches hard, my body hurts so bad.- Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson squared off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in November 2020. While both fighters are well past their primes, they put on a spectacle for the fans on that occasion.
The idea of a fight between Roy Jones Jr and Jake Paul surfaced after the former's comments. Following Paul's win against Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr claimed that 'Iron' Mike wasn't able to test Paul's chin, something he is willing to do.
Roy Jones Jr told TMZ:
It makes me want to just go in there and test Jake Paul's chin. You know he's got a good punch, I know he's capable of putting anybody out, but I don't think Mike checked his chin at all. So I wouldn't mind just having a shot to see could I get to his chin, test his chin.- Roy Jones Jr
