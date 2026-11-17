The brutal sport of boxing has unfortunately claimed another life in the ring.

The bloodthirsty sport claims multiple lives each year, with multiple tragic passings already recorded in 2026. Lee Reeves, a 31-year-old former Ireland amateur national champion, became the latest unsought addition on Monday, as originally reported by the Limerick Leader.

Reeves' death followed a three-month coma that he had been battling since his 10th-round knockout loss to Gary Cully in August. Cully and Reeves were the featured bout on the main card of a Queensberry Promotions event headlined by Pierce O'Leary and Mark Chamberlain.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Lee Reeves’ passing. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire boxing community. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/zBF0nwaPv4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 17, 2026

Cully and Reeves went blow-for-blow for most of the fight until the southpaw's durability finally cracked in the final round. Cully landed two knockdowns in the 10th stanza, with the final right hand rendering Reeves unconscious and requiring him to be taken out on a stretcher.

Reeves was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he remained in a coma until his death. He was reportedly transferred to University Hospital Limerick, his hometown, in October.

Frank Warren announced that Reeves was "making progress" one week after the fight, but according to Ring Magazine, his condition took a turn for the worse when he contracted an infection the weekend before his passing.

Reeves compiled an 11-fight winning streak leading into the featured fight with Cully to make him one of Ireland's top up-and-coming prospects. His career ends with a 16-2 record and a 69 percent knockout rate.

In addition to his boxing career, Reeves gained mainstream media attention for his appearance on 'Survivor UK' in 2023. He was voted out on day 20, which was broadcast in the season's ninth episode.

Lee Reeves' team post tributes to fallen boxer

Boxing ring | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the coma, Reeves' sudden death still shook up the Ireland sports world. Nobody was hit harder than his tight-knit family.

Reeves, who lost his mother to suicide in 2015, only grew closer to his remaining relatives the deeper he got into his career. He was especially close to his sister, Jessie, and her three sons, whom he constantly posted about on social media.

The Reeves family shared updates on his status through his former trainer, Jonathan O'Brien, who wrote a heartfelt farewell message to the fallen boxer.

"Goodbye son sleep tight," O'Brien wrote on Instagram. "You fought so hard till the end; we love you so much. Rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates. Look over your sisters and your father. Give them the strength to get [through] this. We love you Lee."

Reeves' sister shared her tearful reaction via a series of Instagram Story posts, seemingly still in disbelief.

"I'll see you on the other side my brother," Jessie Reeves wrote. "I've no words for this. I love you endlessly EL CHAMPO."

"Oh my big brother, you deserved nothing but the best this life had to give, life could never be right again please give mama the biggest squeeze from us my heart."

"Now mam gets to wait patiently for her boy this life is so unfair my brother. Your words, your wisdom, your positivity, your patience, your everything will stay for life. I couldn't have got a better brother in this life. My greatest gift was a big brother. You were the glue to our little family we had left."