Former Contender Prichard Colon Dies at 33, 11 Years After Suffering Brain Injury in the Ring

Modern boxing fans may not remember the name Prichard Colon, but the former prospect resonates with hardcore fans. Today, the 33-year-old died of complications from injuries suffered in October 2015. Colon (16-1, 13 KO) spent over 200 days in a coma.

Boxing is a brutal sport. Despite being the "sweet science," the sport is predicated on contact, sanctioned violence that takes a tremendous toll. Yet, a fighter's heart is just that, and they understand the risks. Colon passed away today, but his memory will live on.

Colon was a prospect on the eise

Prichard Colon | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Starting his professional career as a 20-year-old, Colon blasted through his early opponents, starting 10-0 with nine knockouts. Winning five national championships as an amateur, Colon captured titles in both the 141-pound and 152-pound weight classes.

Youth boxing seemed to provide a platform for the fighter to build upon. Colon's first fights saw him bounce between taking fights in America, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.

Standing six feet tall and sporting a 74-inch reach, Colon brought excellent leverage, reach, and power to his punches. When facing shorter opponents, jabs serve as effective tools to disrupt and confuse them, paving the way for a finishing blow. By the summer of 2014, the regional contender was set to elevate his level of competition.

That year, the Florida-born boxer fought seven times, including twice in one week. After stopping Carlos Garcia Hernandez, Colon waved goodbye to the sand circuit and headed to Brooklyn, where he outpointed Lenwood Dozier. The Barclays Center became a second home for Colon as he competed in that building for three of his next four fights.

In 2015, Colon enjoyed his best win, stopping former WBA super lightweight champion Vivian Harris. Unfortunately, that would be Colon's last victory, and his next fight would alter the rest of his life.

Tragedy in Fairfax

Terrel Williams, like Colon, was an underdog heading into their October 17, 2015, fight in Fairfax, Va. The fight, according to those in attendance, was a foul festival. Colon complained to referee Joseph Cooper about Williams' rabbit punches. Apparently, Cooper told him to handle the matter himself.

When Colon unleashed a low blow, Cooper deducted points. Dazed and overtly injured, the ringside doctor allowed the fight to continue. William's would respond with illegal blows, knocking Colon down for the first time in his career. He consulted with the ringside doctor but was allowed to go on. Colon was later disqualified for removing his gloves in the ninth round. Later, he collapsed in the locker room, and his team rushed him to the hospital.

Doctors removed a hematoma, but the damage was done. The once-heralded prospect was rendered into a vegetative state. His family took care of him for the first decade of his life while the lawsuit went unanswered, and no one was held responsible. The WBO offered its condolences via a tweet.

A warrior until the very end. 🥊



The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family.



Rest in peace, champion. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gBbBVVlOXN — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) August 13, 2026

"A warrior until the very end. The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring. His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family. Rest in peace, champion."

Prichard Colon was 33, leaving a devoted family, friends, and fans who remember his abilities in the ring.