Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' latest year-long layoff appears to be finally coming to an end.

In the 20 months since his last fight, a controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr., Davis has spent more time battling legal accusations than in the gym preparing for his 32nd professional fight. However, with one month remaining in 2026, 'Tank' announced he would be returning to the ring soon.

Davis announced that he would be fighting former two-time lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. in 'Spring 2027' on Monday morning via Instagram.

Davis' announcement graphic included the Premier Boxing Champions logo, but the PBC has yet to confirm the fight in any way. Davis vs. Kambosos is not listed on the promotion's website, nor has it mentioned anything about the fight on social media.

The post did not include a specific date or weight for the purported matchup. Although he has held the WBA lightweight title for the majority of the last seven years, Davis was demoted to "champion in recess" in January as his domestic violence case heated up.

Since his last fight with Roach, Davis confirmed an exhibition fight against Jake Paul that was initially scheduled for November 2025. The matchup quickly fell apart once the 32-year-old's domestic violence charges came to light, forcing Paul to pivot to a heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua one month later.

Kambosos, 33, has not fought since June 2025, when he suffered an eighth-round knockout loss to Richardson Hitchins for the IBF super lightweight title. After beginning his career 20-0, Kambosos is just 2-4 since 2022.

Gervonta Davis preparing to begin new chapter in 2027

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether Davis' next fight comes against Kambosos or not, 'Tank' has vowed to be a different fighter upon his return. Although still undefeated, fans have criticized his recent performances, including what many believe should have been a loss to Roach.

The heavy-handed southpaw has responded by aligning with a new camp ahead of his return. Davis is now reportedly training with Jose Benavidez Sr., the father and head trainer of David Benavidez.

Benavidez Sr. also guides his other son, Jose Benavidez Jr., and previously worked with Diego Pacheco and Jose Valenzuela.

Should Davis return in 2027, his restoration would come during a transitional period of lightweight champions. All three current 135-pound titleholders -- Abdullah Mason (WBO), William Zepeda (WBC) and Floyd Schofield (WBA) -- were crowned in the last year, with the IBF belt still vacant since former champion Raymond Muratalla announced his move up to 140 pounds.