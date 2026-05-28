53-Year-Old Former Heavyweight Champion Eyes Comeback and George Foreman's Record

Twelve years after what many believed was his final fight in the ring, a 53-year-old boxer claims he will make an unprecedented return.

The former two-time heavyweight champion is not eyeing a one-fight return but claims he will be resuming his career in full and aims to become the oldest heavyweight champion of all time, he told WHAM-TV.

Hasim Rahman returns at 53 years old

Hasim Rahman | IMAGO / MediaPunch

"I feel stronger, I feel better, I feel more knowledgeable," Rahman said, via WHAM news. "My legs are stronger, my arms are stronger, my endurance is insane right now... I just saw [Rico Verhoeven] take the heavyweight champ to the 11th round and really was winning the fight, and they stopped it, controversially. I feel like if that was me in there that night, I would be heavyweight champ right now."

Rahman's return fight is already booked for July 14 in Rochester, New York. He is expected to headline a charity event against an opponent to be determined. Rahman's son, 15-2 Hasim Rahman Jr., is also expected to fight on the card.

Rahman owns one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing history when he stunned Lennox Lewis with a fifth-round knockout to become the WBC, IBF and IBO champion in 2001. He lost the titles in a rematch just seven months later, but became a two-time titleholder when he beat Monte Barrett for the vacant WBC interim belt in 2005.

Rahman has not fought since 2014, when he dropped a three-round decision to former kickboxer Anthony 'Antz' Nansen in a tournament-style event in New Zealand. His loss to Nansen came 16 months after he lost to Alexander Povetkin in a WBA title fight.

Hasim Rahman eyes George Foreman-like comeback

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rahman told WHAM that he wants two fights before he believes he has earned a title shot. While his sights are currently set on Oleksandr Usyk, there is no telling what will happen with the belts by then.

At 53, Rahman would already be the oldest heavyweight champion of all time. The record is currently held by 'Big' George Foreman, who memorably won the title in 1994 at the age of 45, seven years into his miraculous comeback a decade after his initial retirement.

Foreman relinquished the lineal heavyweight titles at 46, which is where the record officially stands.

Rahman admitted his claim sounds absurd, but he still believes boxing would make room for a legend like himself to chase greatness. After all, 47-year-old Manny Pacquiao just came out of retirement and was granted an immediate title shot against Mario Barrios in July 2025.

So why not Rahman?