Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Odds and Prediction

Few would have expected Oleksandr Usyk to be defending his heavyweight crown against a 1-0 professional boxer. Still, Rico Verhoeven will look to cause a monumental upset in Giza, Egypt, on Saturday.

The Pyramids of Giza play host to the event labeled 'Glory in Giza', as the WBC World Heavyweight title will be on the line. 24-0 Ukrainian Usyk takes on 1-0 Verhoeven from the Netherlands in what is a voluntary defense for the unified heavyweight champion.

Despite a sparse boxing record, Verhoeven goes into the bout with a legendary kickboxing pedigree.

His professional record in his more familiar sport sees 'The King of Kickboxing with a record of 49-8. Within these losses, just two have come by way of stoppage. However, he is coming up against a world champion who is seemingly unstoppable at the moment, as Usyk has 15 wins by way of stoppage.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven moneyline odds

Usyk: -2500

Verhoeven: +11000

Draw: +3000

Over 5.5 rounds: -125

Under 5.5 rounds: -110

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven method of victory odds

Usyk by KO/TKO/DQ: -600

Usyk by points: +450

Verhoeven by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Verhoeven by points: +4000

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven prediction

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

It would be hard for anyone to confidently back the kickboxer on Saturday night (unless you're Derek Chisora). If a lack of boxing experience wasn't enough, Usyk reigns as one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet.

However, fights that were supposed to be heavyweight mismatches in recent history haven't always turned out as expected. Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua come to mind ahead of the clash in Egypt on Saturday.

There are still variables that come into play when comparing Verhoeven to Ngannou and Paul. Firstly, Verhoeven boasts slight height and reach advantages going into the fight. Secondly, Verhoeven's vast kickboxing experience will be a factor in the fight.

Verhoeven has proven in GLORY Kickboxing that he can be an effective puncher who uses his hand range well. Although a major weapon in his kicks will be taken away, it is not completely uncharted territory for the Dutchman.

The unfortunate thing for Verhoeven is that he is taking on Oleksandr Usyk. There are some top-20 heavyweight fighters you could back the kickboxer for, but Usyk is not one of them.

Usyk's elite skill and footwork will eventually take their toll on Verhoeven. However, there is definitely potential that it will take the Ukrainian some time to figure out such an unorthodox fighter, in boxing terms. In the meantime, Verhoeven could pick up some noteworthy moments and hold his head up with a moral victory.

A towel or a corner stoppage in the final rounds of the fight could be likely, as the further it goes, the more success Usyk could have.

Prediction: Usyk by TKO in rounds 8-12