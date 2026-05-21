Oleksandr Usyk Calls Out Fabio Wardley's Big Flaw That Cost Him Daniel Dubois Fight

Oleksandr Usyk did not like what he saw from Fabio Wardley in the former champion's first career loss to Daniel Dubois.

As the lineal heavyweight champion, Usyk acknowledged that he kept an eye on the WBO title fight, which saw his former foe, Dubois, stop Wardley in the 11th round. After congratulating Dubois on becoming a two-time titleholder, the Ukrainian put Wardley on blast for his nonexistent jab in the TKO loss.

"It's street fight," Usyk said, via DAZN. "Congratulations Dubois, good job. New world champion. But Fabio, where is jab? Where? Listen, never jab. Maybe one. Only right hand, only right hand, only right hand. Hey, bro, it's not working."

"𝗙𝗔𝗕𝗜𝗢... 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗝𝗔𝗕?!" 👀



Usyk talks Wardley vs. Dubois fight 🍿



🎟️ Buy USYK vs RICO HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucI53#UsykRico | Glory In Giza | May 23 | @ringmagazine 🤳 pic.twitter.com/9hlUTItJYH — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 20, 2026

Wardley has never been known for his jab has often been criticized for his lacking fundamental skills due to not having an amateur career. He has made a living off of his right hand, which has led to a 95 percent knockout rate and nearly made quick work of Dubois, sending 'Dynamite' to the canvas twice before the fight got out of hand.

Wardley actually landed more jabs, 57, than power punches, 40, in the loss, according to Compubox. However, he only landed 17 of his 84 jab attempts through the first four rounds, in which he floored Dubois twice, before relying on the punch more after the fifth frame, when he began to lose control of the fight.

Neither Wardley nor Dubois attacked the body much in the fight and resorted almost entirely to head-hunting. The heavyweights landed just eight body punches each, including just two apiece to the body.

Oleksandr Usyk prepares for Rico Verhoeven after Daniel Dubois' win

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois in their first heavyweight title fight on Aug. 26, 2023. | IMAGO/Newspix

Had Wardley won, he would have strengthened his case to be Usyk's next opponent and re-unify the heavyweight titles. Instead, with Dubois now the WBO champion, there is little to no intrigue in reverting back down that lane, with Usyk already 2-0 over 'Dynamite.'

Usyk is already prepared to put the WBC heavyweight title on the line against 'The King of Kickboxing,' Rico Verhoeven. The 39-year-old continues to double and triple down on his previous admission that the fight with Verhoeven will be the first of his last three fights before retiring.

With just two fights remaining in his career, Uysk is only interested in blockbuster super-fights before hanging up the gloves for good. Another undisputed heavyweight title fight could have fit the bill, but it only would have made sense had Wardley beaten Dubois.

Usyk has other heavyweight titleholders to potentially evaluate, including WBA regular champion Murat Gassiev and WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel. Neither fight has much intrigue behind it and would not have much pay-per-view value beyond Usyk's name.

Usyk's next fight is reportedly already in the works, but the opponent could be as anybody's guess.