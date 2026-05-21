Mauricio Sulaimán Reflects on Heavyweight Upsets In Africa Ahead of Pyramids Bout [Exclusive]

Lineal heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) will defend the WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven (1-0) in front of the Pyramids of Giza this Saturday.

The grand arrivals event took place at Khufu's Restaurant, overlooking the Pyramids of Giza. Verhoeven appeared briefly, while Usyk was absent. International visitors gathered for the event, which featured boxing personalities like Hamzah Sheeraz.

Sulaiman says the event will be remembered for centuries

In attendance was World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaimán, who spoke to KO on SI about his perspectives ahead of the fight.

“Boxing and sports promoters for over a hundred years have always envisioned a major sporting event at the Pyramids of Giza. Now it’s a reality, his excellency Turki Al Sheik has made it possible,” Suliman said.

Sulaimán also showed off the “King of the Nile” belt that the winner will earn with victory.

“I just came from Johannesburg, and we are seeing new WBC growth in Guinea, Guyana, Zimbabwe, and across Africa. The sport is rising again on the continent, and now to see boxing under the pyramids, the most famous landmark in Egypt, makes me very proud of what the WBC has done.”

“This first major sporting event at the pyramids will be remembered for centuries. This event will be talked about for years to come.”

Pyramids of Giza | IMAGO / Xinhua

Rico Verhoeven remains a longshot to beat Usyk

Sulaimán also offered his thoughts on the odds that Verhoeven could upset the apple cart and pull off one of the biggest shocks in combat sports history.

The WBC president pointed out that in the two prior heavyweight title fights held in Africa, underdogs overcame massive odds to capture the most prestigious title in sports.

“Muhammad Ali was a heavy underdog when he beat George Foreman in the “Rumble in the Jungle.” and Hasim Rahman was a massive underdog when he knocked out Lennox Lewis in South Africa.”

Muhammad Ali entered the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” with a professional record of 44-2 (31 KOs) and was widely considered a 7-1 underdog against George Foreman, who came in undefeated at 40-0 (37 KOs). As the fight approached and delays mounted in Zaire, betting odds narrowed closer to 3-1. Ali “shocked the world” with his legendary eighth-round knockout victory.

Muhammad Ali | IMAGO / Sven Simon

In this century, Hasim Rahman entered his 2001 clash against Lennox Lewis with a record of 35-2 (28 KOs) and was listed by many bookmakers as high as a 20-1 outsider.

Lewis, then 37-1-1 (28 KOs), was expected to dominate the unheralded Rahman. Instead, the pride of Baltimore delivered one of the great heavyweight upsets with a thunderous fifth-round knockout at the Carnival City Casino in South Africa.

For his part, Rico Verhoeven remains roughly an 8-1 underdog. While Ali and Rahman were both seasoned boxers when they staged their upsets, Verhoeven is entering as a kickboxing specialist with only one professional boxing bout. He will have to rely on his kickboxing background against Usyk.

“In boxing, everything depends on one punch; anything can happen,” Sulaimán said