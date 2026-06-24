Abdullah Mason Gets New Opponent for July 4 Title Defense

Abdullah Mason received a last-minute shake-up one week ahead of his first WBO lightweight title defense.

The 22-year-old Mason was originally scheduled to defend his belt against former IBF 130-pound champion Joe Cordina in his home state on July 4. The card will remain intact with the Ohio native defending his title in the main event, but he will now face a new competitor.

Abdullah Mason lands a left hand against Carlos Ornelas | IMAGO/Newscom World

Abdullah Mason to fight Albert Bell

Cordina was forced to withdraw within two weeks of the fight due to Visa issues. The Wales native was unable to secure a travel permit in time for his first lightweight world title fight, according to Mike Coppinger of Ring Magazine.

Travel is not an issue for Bell, who trains out of his native Toledo, Ohio. The fight will be at the 13,000-seat Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State.

Bell steps into his first world title fight with a 28-0 record and the WBO's No. 6-ranked lightweight contender. The Toledo native is 2-0 since moving up to 135 pounds in 2025, picking up unanimous decision wins over Josec Ruiz and Keith Hunter.

Bell now becomes Mason's first opponent since he beat Sam Noakes by unanimous decision to win the WBO lightweight title in November 2025 to become the youngest male world champion. The entire July 4 fight card was built around Mason, who was born and raised in the Cleveland area, to make his first title defense in his hometown.

Albert Bell leaves fight with Andy Cruz for world title opportunity

Andy Cruz | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Bell was scheduled to face former Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz on a Matchroom Boxing event on July 18. Cruz and Bell were slated to compete in the co-main event of a California fight card headlined by Diego Pacheco and Immanuwel Aleem.

As of Wednesday morning, Cruz remains listed on the fight card with a new opponent TBA. He is still expected to be the event's co-headliner.

Cruz is coming off a loss to IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla in his first world title fight. The loss was the first of his professional career in just his seventh pro fight.

With a win over Cruz, Bell would have put himself at the front of the line to potentially become Muratalla's next challenger. Instead, he leaps the line and receives his first championship opportunity against Mason, albeit under disadvantageous circumstances.