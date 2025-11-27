Fans Say Dear Turki: Give Us Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes 2



Abdullah Mason put on a show-stealing performance on the Ring IV card in Saudi Arabia. Mason's fight with Samuel Noakes of the United Kingdom stole the show as the young man from Ohio became boxing's youngest world champion at just 21.

It was a statement victory that made clear he is a rising star.

A fantastic fight that deserves a rematch.

Noakes (17-1, 15 KOs) pulled off a rare performance in boxing, and his standing likely improved with his gutsy performance. Noakes had to deal with a bloodied left eye from a clash of heads that occurred in the third round, which may have impacted the scoring in a close fight.

Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) was most effective on the outside. At the same time, Noakes played the silent stalker who often snapped Mason's head with well-timed and placed shots. Noakes seemed to be hoping he could catch Mason leaping in at one point, but that punch never materialized. Mason showed a great versatility in his bodywork.

Mason could've boxed, but he chose to fight, and the fans were grateful.

"I think Frank Warren should give Noakes a couple of fights that will build him back and then explore a rematch. Turki Al-Shaikh will definitely pay to do that fight again," said Allan O'Brien, a boxing super fan who had traveled from the United Kingdom to watch the fight. Mr. O'Brien's opinion makes sense. A rematch needs to "marinate" a bit.

There's no doubt that this is a rematch that would be great for boxing down the road. Scores suggested it was a close fight. Except for judge Benoit Rousel, who may have been watching the wrong fight (117-111), the other judges, Danrex Tapdasan (115-113) and Leszek Jankowiak (115-113), had it close.



The Cleveland Cobra

American fighters in Riyadh don't usually bring large entourages. Riyadh is a long way from Cleveland, Ohio, where Abdullah Mason hails from.

Somehow, the bleachers at the ANB Arena this past weekend included dozens of Abdullah Mason supporters, though. A sports journalist from Cleveland came out to cover the fight as well. It's been a while since this area of the country produced a world champion. The last name fighter to come out of that corner of Ohio was Kelly Pavlik.

Abdullah Mason lands a left hand against Carlos Ornelas | IMAGO/Newscom World



Pavlik, of course, was the former WBC, WBO, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight titleholder who defeated Jermain Taylor in 2007. Pavlik was a champion for three years before he ran into Sergio Martinez and also lost to Bernard Hopkins.



Mason's ceiling in boxing is much higher than Pavlik's. He isn't just the youngest world champion in boxing at the moment — he is already more complete than many other fighters of his generation.

