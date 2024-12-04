Adam Azim Set To Clash With Sergey Lipinets In February
By Isaac Nyamungu
An upcoming super-lightweight boxer Adam Azim is psyched to move to the next level as he encounters a former world champion Sergey Lipinets next in Wembley.
Adam Azim will fight former world champion Sergey Lipinets for the IBO light-welterweight title on 1 February at OVO Arena in Wembley.
The Briton has a resounding unconquered record in 12 fights, with nine knockouts. However, faces another enormous step up when he tackles the Kazakhstan boxer.
Lipinets, 35, is a former IBF champion who has recorded a sterling performance as well. He only has three defeats from 22 career matches.
"This is a chance for me to show that I belong at world level and that I'm ready to face the best," said Adam.
"He is a former world champion. He has fought some of the biggest names out there. I have a lot of respect for him and what he's achieved in the sport, but it's my time now," the 22-year-old added.
Lipinets' most present victory was a points win against Briton Robbie Davies Jr in May.
Azim's last contest was an unequivocal stoppage victory over Ohara Davies in October at the Copper Box Arena. The unconquered Azim appeared at his best as he outsmarted the action and dominated Davies from the opening bell, dropping the Londoner in the fifth round before ending the fight in remarkable design in the eighth.
"This fight is another step up for me. I'm looking forward to sharing the ring with a great fighter like Sergey Lipinets. He is a former world champion. He has fought some of the biggest names out there,” said Azim.
"I have a lot of respect for him and what he's achieved in the sport, but it's my time now. This is a chance for me to show that I belong at world level and that I'm ready to face the best,” he asserted.
"Lipinets has had a great career but on February 1 he's standing in my way. This is the next step of my journey and nothing is going to stop me from achieving my dreams," he added.
Azim (16-0, 12 KO) secured his European title with an injury finish of Enock Poulson in February, after which the EBU reprimanded him to fight Dalton Smith. Azim finally vacated in favor of chasing Harlem Eubank, only to injure his ankle and withdraw.
He embarked into the ring last October with a one-sided finish of Ohara Davies.
Elsewhere Lipinets (18-3-1, 13 KO) is long in the tooth at 35 and most likely outgunned, but he’s still one of boxing’s most steadily entertaining action boxers. He’ll go out on his shield at the very least.
Lipinets clutches eminent victories over Lamont Peterson as well as Omar Figueroa Jr. The Kazak-born fighter last fought on May 8, defeating Robbie Davies Jr. Lipinets is coming to win and has experience winning a world title against Akihiro Kondo at the Brooklyn Center in 2017. The triumph against Davies Jr. demonstrates he maintains plethora of ability.
“I’m glad that Adam has accepted this fight. A lot of top fighters have refused to face me. I’ve never turned down a fight and this one is make or break for me,” said Lipinets.
“Adam is young and strong but he doesn’t have my experience. I’ve seen it all. May the best man win,” he added.