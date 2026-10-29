Alistair Overeem on Choosing Dubai for His Next Chapter [Exclusive]

Alistair Overeem has spent more than two decades fighting some of the most dangerous heavyweights in combat sports. Now, at 46, the former UFC title challenger and kickboxing champion is contemplating one final chapter in the ring, and he hopes Dubai will play a central role.

Overeem dreams of a professional boxing match against fellow Dutch heavyweight Rico Verhoeven, a contest that could attract enormous interest across Europe and beyond. Although the Netherlands or Belgium would be natural locations for an all-Dutch showdown, Overeem believes his adopted home of Dubai could provide a fitting stage for the final act of his career.

Few fighters have enjoyed Overeem's success across multiple disciplines. A former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, he also won the prestigious K-1 World Grand Prix in 2010. During a decade in the UFC, he defeated heavyweight champions including Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski.

Yet boxing remains unfinished business, as he made clear in a post on Instagram over the weekend.

Alistair Overeem | USA TODAY Sports

"[Its] actually what attracted me to boxing because there's prestige there..it's a gentleman's sport ...I've always respected martial arts which is why I've always respected my opponents...it won't be any different in boxing."

The proposed meeting with Verhoeven has an intriguing history. The two Dutchmen were scheduled to meet under kickboxing rules in 2021, but an injury derailed the contest. Their rivalry has continued even as their careers have taken different paths.

Verhoeven's reputation received an unexpected boost in May when he challenged Oleksandr Usyk at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. In one of the year's most surprising heavyweight performances, the former GLORY kickboxing champion pushed Usyk into the eleventh round before suffering a controversial stoppage defeat.

At the time of the stoppage, two judges had the contest level on scorecards, while the third had Verhoeven ahead. The performance demonstrated that an elite kickboxer could compete with one of boxing's greatest champions, even with limited professional boxing experience.

Overeem was in Egypt for the fight, and his interest in facing Verhoeven has only intensified since then, though Overeem was content to lurk just off camera for much of the event.

Both men possess formidable striking credentials, but a boxing contest would present different challenges. Without kicks, knees, or prolonged clinch exchanges, the fight would depend on their ability to adapt their heavyweight power to the demands of professional boxing.

For Overeem, who has not competed since a 2022 kickboxing encounter with Badr Hari that was subsequently ruled a no-contest following an anti-doping violation, the challenge would also be a significant comeback.

He has publicly suggested appearing on the December Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card in Cardiff. However, no fight with Verhoeven has been confirmed, and the latter has also expressed interest in facing former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Rico Verhoeven | IMAGO / ANP

Whatever happens with those negotiations, Overeem sees Dubai as an increasingly attractive home for major combat sports events.

Dubai's growing boxing scene

The UAE has established itself as an important destination for international combat sports, with major UFC events in Abu Dhabi and an expanding professional boxing scene in Dubai. Overeem spoke to KO On SI about his plans for the future and why he believes Dubai is key.

Dubai's boxing industry is developing through smaller promotions and regional championship cards. In July, the city hosted two WBC Middle East title contests at the Meydan Hotel, illustrating the opportunities available to fighters and promoters outside the sport's traditional European and American markets.

Overeem has attended boxing events in Dubai and sees potential for the city to attract bigger international contests.

A showdown with Verhoeven would represent a considerable step up in scale. A major European stadium might offer a larger natural audience for two Dutch sporting icons, but Dubai's international population, luxury hospitality infrastructure and growing combat sports community could make it an alternative venue.

“While my roots are spread between the UK and the Netherlands, my next chapter has taken my family to Dubai, a place I have called home for more than a year.”

Overeem credits the move with restoring his enthusiasm after years of the physical and mental demands associated with elite competition.

“Since moving here, my spark has well and truly come back.”

A new focus on wellness

Retirement from competition allowed Overeem to reconsider his relationship with training, recovery and long-term health. He is now focused on boxing as the next chapter in his career.

The heavyweight, who has previously discussed the physical toll of his career, has embraced the city's expanding wellness industry. Dubai offers a growing network of specialist gyms, performance-training facilities and recovery businesses, alongside an increasingly visible outdoor fitness culture.

For a former champion contemplating another fight, the availability of these facilities provides an environment in which training can form part of everyday family life rather than requiring a return to the relentless demands of a full-time fight camp.

“The quality of performance training gyms, run clubs, endurance events, and sporting ventures is second to none. It is no wonder so many athletes and sports teams come here to train both before and during key moments”.

The broader enthusiasm for fitness is evident in the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents to complete at least 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 consecutive days.

Last year's event attracted more than three million participants, with major roads temporarily transformed into running and cycling routes. Boxing and other combat sports form part of the city's wider fitness offering, helping introduce participants to activities beyond conventional gym training.

Dubai has also become a base for other prominent combat sports personalities, including former British boxing world champion Amir Khan, reflecting its appeal to athletes whose ambitions extend beyond their competitive careers.

Overeem increasingly sees himself as part of that wider movement. He has spoken publicly about the effects of excessive technology use and his efforts to encourage younger people to become more physically active.

“I am no stranger to such addiction, and speaking out has really helped me to deal with it.”

For a fighter who spent much of his adult life preparing to face opponents inside a cage or ring, the emphasis has shifted toward sustainable fitness, family life and new ventures.

One more fight in Dubai?

Downtown Dubai | IMAGO / Aviation-Stock

Despite the geopolitical turbulence that affected the Middle East during 2026, Overeem says he never seriously considered leaving Dubai. He points to the city's schools, safety, cultural diversity and business opportunities as reasons for establishing a long-term family home.

That sense of permanence contrasts with a fighting career that took him from Japan's great kickboxing arenas to championship contests in the United States and across Europe.

A boxing match with Verhoeven would be a significant undertaking for a 46-year-old who has been away from competition for four years. It would also offer the opportunity to settle a rivalry that has never produced the contest many combat sports fans wanted to see.

For now, negotiations remain unresolved. Verhoeven has other potential opponents, and Overeem is open to having his next boxing match in Dubai — one of several venues he is considering. Nevertheless, the former heavyweight champion sees no contradiction between embracing a healthier lifestyle and pursuing one last major sporting challenge.

“This place has truly offered me breathing room and the ability to hit the reset button ahead of my next chapter and to try new things. Dubai provides the foundation for that future.”