WBO Orders Mandatory Challenger for Shakur Stevenson

To say Shakur Stevenson has endured a busy autumn remains an understatement. The season witnessed the WBO light welterweight champion being linked to several fights, with none more significant than a highly anticipated matchup against Devin Haney.

Originally, the pair of pound-for-pound fighters were set to face each other, barring contractual hiccups. Those hiccups became full-on problems.

First, each camp stated that it would be a catchweight fight. Haney, the welterweight champion, would drop off pounds, and Stevenson, the junior welterweight champion, would step up in weight, meeting at 144-145 pounds, depending on who you believe.

Devin Haney | IMAGO / AAP

The hydration clause placed a restriction on Haney, preventing him from gaining more than 10 pounds after the weigh-in. As a result of these complications, the fight was ultimately called off, at least for the time being. Now, instead of looking for an opponent, Stevenson was provided with one.

WBO officially orders Shakur Stevenson fight

When the contractual banter between Haney and Stevenson dragged on, an interested party sat on the sidelines. The WBO wanted the superfight to happen because both fighters held its belt. However, when the situation deteriorated, the sanctioning body also moved on.

On October 27, they announced that Raymond Muratalla will be Stevenson's next challenger and subsequently ordered a purse bid, opening the negotiation window.

🚨 WBO ORDERS MANDATORY TITLE NEGOTIATIONS!



The WBO has officially ordered negotiations between Junior Welterweight World Champion Shakur Stevenson and designated mandatory challenger Raymond Muratalla. pic.twitter.com/WOJzJCD7uS — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 27, 2026

Muratalla enters the process with an undefeated record and a stint as IBF lightweight champion. One thing that stands out about Muratalla is his four-inch reach advantage. Despite being the same height, the challenger can control the fight from a distance, flicking the jab to disrupt Stevenson.

Next, he enjoys standing and trading punches, which creates confusion and lets him fight in close quarters. In other words, Muratalla will want to bring the fight to Stevenson's door and apply pressure throughout the bout.

Muratalla aims to fight aggressively, moving forward to unleash combinations of punches. However, Stevenson is skilled at controlling distance, staying just out of reach while also being able to quickly move in, deliver a series of strikes, and then evade counterattacks.

Pace could be the biggest issue in the fight for Muratalla. He is facing an opponent who has greater speed in both footwork and hand movement. How does he contend with that?

When Raymond Muratalla starts throwing heavy leather 🍿#MuratallaConceicao | AUG 1 | LIVE on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/V5wDAItm6t — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 20, 2026

Why does Stevenson have the name recognition to headline a card? Who will be promoting it? Last week, he left Zuffa Boxing after three months under contract and zero fights.

Muratalla presents enough of a challenge to make this fight interesting, but who will bid to make it happen?