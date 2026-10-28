Opponent and Venue Named for Amanda Serrano's 'Last Walk'

Amanda Serrano knocked down doors, opponents, and preconceived notions around women's boxing. The current WBA and WBO featherweight champion earned universal respect for her style that features a blend of toughness and technique.

Serrano started her career fighting with a bout at the Washington Avenue Armory in 2009. Then she embarked on a path that led to world titles in seven weight classes, a Guinness World Record.

Serrano's trilogy with Katie Taylor changed the course of women's boxing. Bluntly put, they engaged in three wars: 30 rounds, 90 ring minutes of two opponents standing and trading punch after punch.

Although Serrano lost every fight, she left with even more respect for her approach. As she announces her retirement fight, the location and opponent have been confirmed, and the champion couldn't be happier.

Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano poses with the Puerto Rican flag | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amanda Serrano is going home

The 38-year-old will walk the aisle one last time. On January 9, Serrano will headline an event at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Her opponent will be Skye Falzon. Falzon is on an 11-fight win streak and has been active with six fights since May 2024. For Serrano, who grew up in Carolina, P.R., ending on home turf matters.

In a statement to the press, she discussed what the fight means.

"From the early days when women's boxing was fighting for recognition in small theater shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows, and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters.

"To close my career at home in Puerto Rico, in front of the people who have supported me from the beginning, means everything. On Saturday, January 9, I'm going to give the fans one final night to remember. This is The Last Walk of my boxing career."

🚨 THE LAST WALK. 🇵🇷🥊



Amanda Serrano will step into the ring for the FINAL TIME on Saturday, January 9th, 2027, returning home to Puerto Rico for one last chapter of her legendary career.



Amanda Serrano faces Australia’s Skye Falzon in a unified featherweight world… pic.twitter.com/xC0NR74IXE — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 28, 2026

Puerto Rico boasts one of the deepest lineages in the sport's history. However, Serrano is the face of women's boxing on the island, and all of the pressure sits directly on her shoulders.

Closing out a career in a massive arena at home demands a win. On top of that, the pressure-based southpaw wants to leave the ring not only victorious but also a decisive winner, and a knockout could be in her plans.

While the odds are heavily in Serrano's favor, Falzon plans to adopt a patient strategy, aiming to land counterpunches and disrupt Serrano's rhythm to diminish her effectiveness.

Boxing has given me more than I could have ever dreamed of. ❤️🥊 After a lifetime of fighting around the world, it only feels right to have my final fight where it all began. Home. Puerto Rico. 🇵🇷 On Saturday, January 9, I’ll step into the ring one last time against Skye Falzon.… pic.twitter.com/tq7AyyU6NC — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 28, 2026

Next to Claressa Shields, Serrano will retire on the mythical Mount Rushmore of women's boxing. With the hopes of her island on her shoulders, she will head into the sunset as a trailblazer.