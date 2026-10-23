Filip Hrgovic Unleashes Brutal Accusation Against Fellow Heavyweight Champions

Selling a fight in boxing has evolved beyond press conferences, becoming a full-time job.

Following his impressive comeback victory over Moses Itauma, IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic has elevated his status from being a regional contender to that of a world champion. Now, he has more authority to speak openly without holding back or concealing his true feelings.

For much of boxing history, titles and the influence they wielded were established within the ring. As someone who's won gold at the youth and European levels, along with a bronze at the Olympics, Hrgovic lived by this standard. Now, he's speaking out about the rest of the heavyweight division's accomplishments.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Hrgovic claims heavyweight titleholders are fake

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the 34-year-old unleashed a tirade against the other belt holders in the division.

"I feel they're all fake champions right now. Dubois is a fake champion because he beat fake champion Fabio Wardley. Fabio Wardley shouldn't have won against Parker. He was losing the fight, and I think it was a big robbery. When you beat a fake champion, you're a fake champion as well.

"Agit Kabayel received his belt without fighting. I also think he's a fake champion. And this Murat Gassiev is also a fake champion. He beat nobody and received his belt without fighting."

Filip Hrgovic explains why he believes the heavyweight division is full of 'fake champions':



“I feel they're all fake champions right now.



Dubois is a fake champion because he beat fake champion Fabio Wardley. Fabio Wardley shouldn't have won against Parker. He was losing the… pic.twitter.com/v5l8cVp5ow — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2026

With so many alleged fake champions, what is the proper context of the titleholders?

To grasp Hrgovic's perspective, it's essential to consider the context. Dubois and Hrgovic have a history. Dubois knocked Hrgovic out in the eighth round in their IBF interim title bout back in 2024. As a result, it looks as though the insults reside in a place of bitterness.

Kabayel may be the one for whom Hrgovic has the strongest evidence. Kabayel won and defended the interim WBC title by defeating two fringe contenders, Zhilei Zhang and Damian Knyba. The sanctioning body elevated Kabayel to the title without having to fight for the official version. In a sport founded on in-ring toughness, Kabayel's ascent to prominence may be the one that frustrates Hrgovic the most.

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The return of WBC world heavyweight champ Agit Kabayel is unprecedented 🎟️#KabayelHysa | Nov 28 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/Nku2coZuBC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 6, 2026

At the same time, his inflammatory words could be used as a promotional weapon to pressure the other divisional champions into starting negotiations for unification fights. Questioning the legitimacy of a title undermines the core confidence and resolve of any champion. Hrgovic tilted the balance of attention. The other champions will be asked this until they choose to answer it.