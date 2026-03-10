Jake Paul’s MVPW Inks Multi-Year Deal to Bring Women’s Boxing to ESPN

Jake Paul is making good on his promise to take women’s boxing to another level.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and ESPN announced a multi-year deal on Friday at a press conference at Madison Square Garden. The deal brings boxing back to ESPN, which will broadcast fights featuring women boxers promoted by MVP.

MVPW and ESPN’s new partnership will run through 2028, seeking to establish "a new global platform for women’s boxing.”

On April 5, MVPW will host its first boxing event featuring Caroline Dubois taking on Terri Harper and Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores. Each bout will be streamed live on the ESPN app.

MVPW-02 will be held on ESPN on Friday, April 17, with Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner, the unified super featherweight world champion, taking on Bo Mi Re Shin at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

MVPW-03 will take place Saturday, May 30, in El Paso, Texas, live on ESPN and the ESPN+ App, headlined by MVP’s WBA lightweight world champion Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm.

Some of the greatest women in boxing were in attendance at the press conference, including Baumgardner, Nakisa Bidarian, Amanda Serrano, Shadasia Green, Stephanie Han, Holly Holm, Tamm Thibeault, Oshae Jones, Tiara Brown, and LeAnna Cruz.

Could this be the 'Golden Era' for Women's Boxing?

In a statement, Paul expressed his excitement about the groundbreaking partnership.

"Since its inception, MVP has strategically focused on creating an umbrella brand as the global home for women’s boxing, with the best fighters in the world, that engages existing boxing fans and attracts untapped fan demographics that embrace women’s sport, and today, we proudly enter a new era,” said Paul and his co-founder Nakisa Bidarian in a joint statement.

"Over the past five years, we have invested heavily in female athletes, delivered historic and record-breaking events, and proven that these athletes belong on the biggest stages in the sport. Partnering with ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports, to launch MVPW across its platforms is a historic milestone,” Paul continued. “And aligning with the world’s most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, as we introduce the brand in the U.S., reinforces the scale and ambition behind what we are building.”

Boxing is officially back on ESPN

In other MVP-related news, Francis Ngannou has been on the fight card for the brand’s event on May 16. The event is headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

Rousey praised MVP for signing Ngannou as the co-main event for the highly anticipated card. She also expressed her true feelings for the UFC, her former employers.

“Ngannou vs. Lins joins Rousey vs. Carano on Netflix, May 16!” Rousey wrote on X. “How’s that for a bamf laden double headliner? That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders,” she continued. “P.S. UFC’s White House card sucks”

#NgannouVsLins joins #RouseyVsCarano on @Netflix May 16th!

How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner?

That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders @MostVpromotions

Held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the event will be Netflix’s first-ever live MMA broadcast.