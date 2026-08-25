Alycia Baumgardner Moving up to Challenge Lightweight Champ in MVPW 07 Main Event

Alycia Baumgardner is looking to add a two-division world champion to her resume in her next Most Valuable Promotions main event.

Baumgardner, 32, is coming off her ninth consecutive successful title fight at 130 pounds, when she bested Bo Mi Re Shin in the main event of MVPW 02 in April. The win improved her record to 18-1 (1 NC) while maintaining her status as the lineal women's super featherweight champion.

Having accomplished nearly everything imaginable at her natural weight class, Baumgardner is finally making the long-awaited move up to challenge an active 135-pound titleholder. 'The Bomb' will challenge IBF women's lightweight champion Elif Nur Turhan in the main event of MVPW 07, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

MVPW 07: Turhan vs. Baumgardner is scheduled for Nov. 8 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, and broadcasting live on ESPN.

ONE OF THE BIGGEST FIGHTS IN WOMEN’S BOXING IS OFFICIAL 💥 Undefeated IBF lightweight world champion Elif Nur Turhan meets unified champion Alycia Baumgardner as “The Bomb” steps up to 135lbs chasing glory in a second division. Two champions. Two dangerous punchers. One massive… pic.twitter.com/DnJN4Tqk7V — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 25, 2026

Turhan is two months removed from a unanimous decision win over Gabriella Tellez on the undercard of Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs. Antonio Vargas. She has held the title since stopping former champion Beatriz Ferreira in December 2025.

For years, fans have been waiting to see Baumgardner move up and challenge WBC and WBO women's lightweight champion Caroline Dubois, who has become one of her biggest career rivals. Taking this fight with Turhan is a massive step in that direction and arguably a more dangerous stylistic matchup.

Turhan vs. Baumgardner headlines star-studded MVPW 07 fight card

Nicolson outmaneuvers Chapman to retain WBC featherweight title in Riyadh | Getty Images.

In addition to Turhan vs. Baumgardner, Most Valuable Promotions released three other title fights for the MVPW 07 main card, including the promotional debut of its recent big signing.

WBC women's featherweight champion Tiara Brown returns for her second promotional appearance in the co-main event. Brown will defend her title against former undisputed super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney, who vacated her belts to move up to 126 pounds.

Many eyes will be on the MVPW 07 featured bout, where women's boxing superstar Skye Nicolson makes her debut in her first appearance since Most Valuable Promotions' partnership with Matchroom Boxing. Nicolson, the WBC women's super bantamweight champion, puts her belt on the line against Miyo Yoshida.

Nicolson is one of two titleholders in the women's 122-pound division, with the WBO and IBF belts currently vacant. Both of those titles will be on the line in the main card opener, when former model-turned-boxer Ramla Ali takes on undefeated American Mikiah Kreps. The 30-year-old Kreps enters her first world title fight seven years after winning bronze at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Championships.