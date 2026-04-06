Alycia Baumgardner Responds to Caroline Dubois' PED Comments

Alycia Baumgardner wants everyone to know she is still levels above Caroline Dubois.

Dubois got everyone's attention on Sunday by decisively beating Terri Harper to become the WBC, WBO and The Ring women's lightweight champion. After the fight, she focused her efforts on calling out WBO, WBA and IBF women's super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner, who shrugged off what she deemed a "C-level performance."

"You had every opportunity to get Terri out of there and you didn't do that," Baumgardner said on TikTok Live. "That was your opportunity to say, 'Hey Alycia, what's up.' That didn't move me. That s*** motivated me to go work out because this is who y'all comparing me to? This is who y'all want me to fight? Please, stop.

"Caroline is not on my level. I never ducked no smoke from nobody. She's not the biggest fight to make next. I know who I want and I've been very vocal about who I want. I've got my fight April 17, and I'm gonna be fighting again this year, and it's not Caroline; she's not the big fight to make."

😤ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER RESPONDS TO CAROLINE DUBOIS COMMENTS…..👀 pic.twitter.com/lQGlGTYR5f — Boxing King Media (@boxingkingmedia) April 6, 2026

Baumgardner then teased a future fight with Dubois, but said it will come on her terms and when she is ready to move up to 135 pounds.

"I'm gonna fight you, but it ain't gonna be when you want it to be, that's the difference. I'm the top dog. Stop playing."

Dubois put Baumgardner on blast after her win, recalling the 31-year-old's testing positive for two banned substances before her fight with Christina Linardatou in 2023. Dubois pointed out that since that moment, Baumgardner has not had a stoppage victory, believing she relied on PEDs early in her career to make her dough.

Alycia Baumgardner rejects Caroline Dubois' fight invitation

Alycia Baumgardner fights against Leila Beaudoin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite the heat between them, Baumgardner insists the matchup will not happen any time soon. Instead, she wants to see Dubois challenge Stephanie Han and Elif Nur Turhan to become the undisputed women's lightweight champion first.

"I'm at 130 pounds, I'm at super featherweight," Baumgardner said. "Have I moved up to 135? No, I have not. So why are you calling me out? You got other two girls who have belts at your weight class. Why aren't you worried about being undisputed? You worrying about AB because you want my name. You want to eat off my name. No, b****, not gonna work. Go put some skin in the game."

Baumgardner is scheduled to defend her unified titles against Bo Mi Re Shin on April 17 at Madison Square Garden. Shin recently lost a majority decision to Dubois, against whom she nearly mounted a late comeback.