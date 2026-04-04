Boxing Tonight (4/4/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived and that means we've got a full slate of fights ready for the day.

Starting off in Cardiff, Wales, Lauren Price will defend her IBF, WBA, and WBC titles against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino at the Utilita Arena, with the event set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST.

The fight of the day will also take place in the United Kingdom, as Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora face one another for their 50th fights.

'The Bronze Bomber' is looking to continue his comeback, last earning a seventh-round knockout against Tyrrell Herndon in June 2025. Chisora, meanwhile, last fought in February 2025, defeating Otto Wallin by unanimous decision.

Deontay Wilder | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Lauren Price vs Stephanie Pineiro Aquino

Lauren Price vs Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (10 rounds for Price's IBF, WBA and WBC welterweight titles)

Rhys Edwards vs Gully Powar (12 rounds for the vacant British featherweight title)

Kane Shepherd vs Teo Alin (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Lewys Parfitt vs Morgan McIntosh (10 rounds, welterweight)

Kyran Jones vs Connor Goulding (6 rounds, middleweight)

Jacob Robinson vs Eduard Georgiev (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Mikey O'Sullivan vs Jose Perez (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST (estimated ringwalk approximately 4 p.m. EST)

Watch: BBC Two

Location: Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, United Kingdom

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Viddal Riley vs Mateusz Masternak (12 rounds, cruiserweight)

Denzel Bentley vs Endry Saavedra (12 rounds for the vacant WBO interim middleweight title)

Matty Harris vs Franklin Ignatius (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Amir Anderson vs Jordan Dujon

Ashton Sylve vs Tony Galaviz Hernandez

Jermaine Dhiwayo vs Jake Morgan

Dan Toward vs Misael Da Veiga

Tom Welland vs Alexander Morales

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: The O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom

Tim Tszyu vs Denis Nurja

Tim Tszyu vs Denis Nurja (10 rounds, middleweight))

Sam Goodman vs Rodrigo Ruiz (12 rounds, junior featherweight)

Max Reeves vs Francis Waitai (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Paulo Aokuso vs Kittipong Jian Hao Ho (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Callum Peters vs Delio Mouzinho (8 rounds, middleweight)

Charlie Kazzi vs Blair Geraghty (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Nelson Asofa-Solomona vs Jarrod Wallace (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Dharringarra Trewhella vs Dominic Bailey (5 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST Sunday)

Watch: Amazon Prime

Location: Wollongong, Australia

And that's it for today. Enjoy!