Caroline Dubois' Next Fight Teased By Nakisa Bidarian: 'Biggest Fight'

Coming off Caroline Dubois' impressive title defense against Terri Harper, Nakisa Bidarian believes he has the perfect matchup in mind for her next bout.

Immediately after watching his fighter elevate her career to a new level in her second fight with his promotion, Bidarian laid out the "logical fight" for Dubois. The Most Valuable Promotions CEO wants to see Dubois move up and challenge undisputed women's super lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

"The logical fight, the biggest fight in all of women's boxing now, is Caroline Dubois vs. Katie Taylor," Bidarian said. "I don't know if Eddie [Hearn] or Katie are interested in that, but that's the fight. [Dubois is] the new generation, and Katie Taylor is obviously the generation."

Bidarian called a Dubois-Taylor fight a "passing of the baton moment," considering it would be for Taylor's retirement.

"I think it's the perfect passing of the baton. She may not pass it. She may beat Caroline, she's a phenomenal fighter. But imagine that generational, passing moment."

Nakisa Bidarian REVEALS to talkSPORT that he plans to make Katie Taylor's last fight against…



We didn’t see this one coming🤯🤝…#boxing pic.twitter.com/WhcKcR77m2 — talkSPORT Boxing (@boxing_ts) April 5, 2026

The fight is certainly plausible, with Taylor's last two fights each coming under the Most Valuable Promotions banner. Although she remains under contract with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, the biggest fights of Taylor's career have all come in co-promotion with Bidarian and MVP.

Bidarian teased the matchup following Dubois' dominant win over WBO women's lightweight champion Terri Harper. Dubois out-paced Harper the entire fight and landed a knockdown in the sixth round to sweep the judges' scorecards and improve to 13-0-1.

Katie Taylor still seeking perfect retirement matchup

Katie Taylor gestures to fans after defeating Amanda Serrano in the undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor, 39, has already confirmed that her next bout will be the last outing of her decade-long professional career. Taylor said she wants the fight to be in Dublin, Ireland, where she "hopes" to headline a fight card at Croke Park. Hearn effectively promised he would do everything in his power to grant that wish.

Taylor announced her impending retirement after her third win over Amanda Serrano to definitively end their long-standing rivalry. The trilogy's final two installments bumped her up to 25-1 as a professional and solidified her case as one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Dubois has been surging since signing with MVP, but she remains far from the fighter and star that Taylor is. Despite not fighting in nearly a year, Taylor remains a unanimous top-three pound-for-pound female boxer, while Dubois has yet to crack the top 10 on most respected lists.

Dubois has presented herself as an option, but Taylor holds all the power in her hands for one final time. The Irishwoman has also been linked to Chantelle Cameron, against whom she is 1-1, and Sandy Ryan, among others.