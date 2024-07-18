Amalie Arena In Tampa To Host Epic Fight Night
Shadasia Green, 34, known as "The Sweet Terminator," who has 13 wins, 1 loss, and zero draws, with 11 of those wins coming by way of knockout, will face Natasha Spence, 39, known as "The Nightmare," who has 8 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws, with 6 of those wins coming via knockout. This battle will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry's Clash on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa at 9:00 PM EST.
The undercard will also feature a fight between Amanda Serrano, 35, who has 46 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, 30 of which were by knockout, and Stevie Morgan, 35, who has 14 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, 13 of which were by knockout, as well as Ashton Sylve's bout with Lucas Bahdi and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s fight against Uriah Hall.
“Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan open workouts ahead of their Super Light Fight this Saturday in Tampa, Florida, USA. Also on the card is Shadasia Green Vs Natasha Spence in an 8-round fight at Super Middle,” Women’s Fight News posted on X
Green, seemingly the less experienced, is the younger woman, with a knockout percentage of 85% compared to Spence's 75%, indicating that Green has a slight power advantage over Spence, considering both fighters are fighting from an orthodox stance. Green had her professional debut in 2019, while Spence's first bout was in 2010. Green fought 16 fewer professional rounds, tallying 56 to Spence's 72. “You lose they forget about you!! I’ll never lose again…promise you that,” said Green on X.
Green's most recent fight was a 10-round loss against Franchon Crews Dezurn in December 2023, which was decided unanimously at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. In August 2023, she defeated Olivia Curry in a 10-round unanimous decision, and in February 2023, she defeated Elin Cederroos via technical knockout in the sixth round. She also defeated Ogleidis Suarez in October 2022 by technical knockout in the fifth round, and Celia Rosa Sierra in June 2022 by technical knockout in the third round.
Green has fought typically every 4 months and 30 days, for a total of 34 rounds, with each fight lasting an average of 7 rounds. Be sure to see this battle as Green, who has an impressive track record, faces the experienced and older Natasha Spence in what promises to be a true test of skill and resolve for both fighters. However, it is crucial to highlight that Spence's career has been marked by inactivity, but she has always returned to the boxing ring, throwing hard punches, moving quickly, and striving for a swift victory.