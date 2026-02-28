Don King Sues Ring Magazine, WBA, Sela & More

Sela is facing another legal war, but they are not alone.

Boxing Scene have reported Don King Promotions claimed the heavyweight fight between Michael Hunter and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller has breached their promotional agreement with Hunter.

Michael Hunter was set to face Jarrell Miller on September 11 as part of the build-up to the Canelo Alvarez v Terrence Crawford fight on September 13 in Las Vegas, but the fight was cancelled by Miller due to "legal and regulatory reasons."

Canelo vs Crawford marked the start of TKO Group and Sela's joint venture into boxing, teaming with Ring Magazine to put on a blockbuster fight in Las Vegas, something Don King is all too familiar with.

Canelo vs Crawford | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After filing the lawsuit, King's attorney Angelo Brito spoke to Boxing Scene on Thursday night and explained the reason behind it.

“Multiple players within boxing induced and colluded with each other to misrepresent the rights and contract between Don King and his fighter," Brito stated.

"The WBA involved in a joint conspiracy"

Brito claimed the WBA knowingly went behind the back of Don King Promotions and conspired to promote the Jarrel Miller and Michael Hunter fight, breaching the exclusive contract DKP has with Michael Hunter.

“This action arises from a coordinated, knowing campaign by the WBA and the promoter defendants to undermine and misappropriate DKP’s exclusive rights to promote Hunter, a professional prize fighter under contract with DKP.

“The WBA and the promoter defendants knew DKP held exclusive rights, yet they proceeded to organize, facilitate and market a competing event featuring Hunter, intentionally inducing Hunter to breach and/or circumvent DKP’s exclusive rights.

“DKP seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief prohibiting the promoter defendants from continuing to induce Hunter’s participation in other boxing events and from further interfering with DKP’s contractual and promotional rights, as well as compensatory damages resulting from defendants’ misconduct.”

Brito reacts to Queensberry lawsuit

Frank Warren | IMAGO / PA Images

This development adds to Sela's legal headache as Queensberry filed a lawsuit earlier this week for $1 billion in eventual income over Sela and TKO Group's alleged use of the privileged information to form Zuffa Boxing.

Brito maintained focus on their own lawsuit when questioned about the matter. “I’ll let the Warren lawsuit speak for itself,” Brito said. “In the Hunter case, we are trying to resolve issues to enforce our rights and get him to participate in Don’s events."