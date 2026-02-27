Terence Crawford Weighs In on Zuffa Boxing’s Signing of Conor Benn

Terence Crawford has come out in support of Conor Benn, signing a reported $15 million deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience, Crawford explained how boxers have a short window to maximize their earning potential.

“He just signed with Zuffa. And a lot of people was saying he’s disloyal, and Eddie Hearn and them were loyal to him and this and that. He’s getting 15 million for his next. Like, man, what are people talking about?” Crawford shared.

Crawford believes Been made a great business move.

Terence Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

“I said, it’s just business. It ain’t personal with them. I said Conor Benn did what was best for him and his family. I said, just like the promotional companies going to do what’s best for them and their business.

"If a fighter that they sign loses probably two straight, they get to cut them. No questions asked. Why? Because now they wasting money.”

Crawford also spoke about how the boxing industry has a history of discarding fighters. With that reality, fighters must make the most of the financial opportunities.

“They feel they don’t care about that person's family. They don’t care about that person, you know, the relationship with them. They're not going in there with their heart like, ‘Oh man, like you a good buddy.’

“They like, ‘Ah, sorry. It’s just business. Cut you.’ So when a fighter does the same thing that a promotional company or a manager or anybody else does, it’s all you disloyal, you this, you that,” Crawford added. I’m like, make it make sense.”

Benn shook the boxing world by signing wity Zuffa Boxing.

Benn’s move to join Zuffa Boxing caused quite a stir in the boxing world. Previously, Benn was signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing on a one-fight deal. He was recently confirmed as the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

Held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Benn will take on former world champion Regis Prograis at a catchweight of 150 pounds.

Benn said that he would take on all comers, but he has no interest in challenging Floyd Mayweather, who officially announced his comeback to the ring this week.

Conor Benn | IMAGO / kolbert-press

Benn spoke about why he would not fight Mayweather. "Just a bit old. He's a legend, and I respect him and admire him as a man, as a fighter too much to let him lose [by] being old."

Benn vs Prograis will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix on April 11.