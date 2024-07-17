Amanda Serrano Set for Super Lightweight Bout Against Stevie Morgan
Amanda Serrano, 35, with 46 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, 30 of which were by knockout, will face Stevie Morgan, 35, who has 14 wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, 13 of which were by knockout. The battle is slated to take place over ten rounds in the Super Lightweight class with the weight limit at 140 pounds on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at Amalie Arena Tampa. “I’m not taking my eye off of Stevie Morgan; she’s a a a great fighter; she’s a big girl um she weighs heavy; she’s tall; she’s 5’8,” Amanda said in media reports.
Interestingly, this battle will take place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry. Other fights on the undercard will feature Ashton Sylve and Lucas Bahdi, Shadasia Green and Natasha Spence, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Uriah Hall. Morgan has a significant power edge against Serrano, with a 93% knockout percentage compared to Serrano's 65%, as well as a 3-inch height advantage over Serrano.
Serrano has had 34 more fights since her debut in 2009, while Morgan's first professional fight was in 2022. Serrano has also fought 197 more professional rounds, for a total of 234 compared to Morgan's 37. “If I don’t, if I didn’t take a fight at at that weight, because now I get to test my my endurance test test the power test the weight in there with with Stevie Morgan,” she added.
Amanda has destroyed four of her previous five opponents, including a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Danila Ramos in October 2023. Prior to this, she defeated Heather Hardy by unanimous decision in August 2023, Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in February 2023, Sarah Mahfoud by unanimous decision in September 2022, and thrashed by Katie Taylor by split decision in their 10-round fight in April 2022.
Serrano has been competing every 5 months and 11 days, taking into account the time between her previous 5 fights. She has fought a total of 52 rounds, indicating that each fight lasted an average of 10 rounds. The fighters are expected to ring walk around 10:15 PM EST or 7:15 PM PST at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.