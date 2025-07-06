Wimbledon Odds: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka Set as Favorites Ahead of Round 4
We have seen plenty of seeded players be eliminated in the first few rounds of this year's edition of Wimbledon, but the top dogs on both the men's and the women's side are still alive entering the Fourth Round.
The No. 1 seed on the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, is set as a significant favorite while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner, with Novak Djokovic close behind them, top the odds list on the men's side.
Let's take a look at the odds Wimbledon odds and then we'll take a look at them a bit closer.
Men's Wimbledon Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz +135
- Jannik Sinner +140
- Novak Djokovic +450
- Taylor Fritz +2200
- Ben Shelton +3000
- Alex de Minaur +5000
- Marin Cilic +6000
- Grigor Dimitrov +13000
- Karen Khachanov +13000
- Cameron Norrie +13000
- Andrey Rublev +13000
- Nicolas Jarry +15000
- Kamil Majchrzak +15000
- Jordan Thompson +15000
- Flavio Cobolli +20000
- Lorenzo Snego +20000
Are We Destined for Another Alcaraz vs. Sinner Final?
This year's French Open final, which set the record for the longest ever played, felt like the first of many Alcaraz vs. Sinner grand slam finals for years to come, and this year's Wimbledon feels like we may get volume two sooner rather than later.
Alcaraz suffered a scare in the opening round, but has looked dominant in the round since then. Meanwhile, Sinner has yet to blink against any of his opponents thus far.
Of course, the wild card is Novak Djokovic, who lost to Alcaraz in last year's Wimbledon final. His age has caused him to lose a step, but his veteran presence still makes him a top contender to win Wimbledon for an eighth time in his career.
Women's Wimbledon Odds
- Aryna Sabalenka -110
- Iga Swiatek +500
- Mirra Andreeva +750
- Amanda Anisimova +1400
- Emma Navarro +1600
- Liudmila Samsonova +1800
- Ekaterina Alexandrova +2200
- Clara Tauson +2500
- Linda Noskova +3000
- Elise Mertens +4000
- Belinda Bencic +5000
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +8000
- Sonay Kartal +10000
- Laura Siegemund +10000
- Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +10000
- Solana Sierra +13000
Will Aryna Sabalenka Capture First Career Wimbledon Title?
Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam that Sabalenka has yet to make it to the finals in. She has won the Australian Open twice, the U.S. Open once, and she made it to the final of this year's French Open. Her best finish at Wimbledon was a semifinal appearance in 2021 and 2023.
The path is as clear as ever for her to get over the hump in 2025. The No. 2 seed, Coco Gauff, and the No. 3 seed, Jessica Pegula, have both already been eliminated. Iga Swiatek (No. 4), Mirra Andreeva (No. 7), and Emma Navarro (No. 10) are the only other top 10 seeds standing in her way.
Now that she's through the first three rounds, it's time for Sabalenka to face some real competition, starting with No. 24, Elise Mertens, in the fourth round.
