Katie Taylor Sweeps Trilogy, Beats Amanda Serrano By Majority Decision
Katie Taylor adds to her already Hall of Fame-worthy legacy, closing off her rivalry with Amanda Serrano with a clean sweep.
The 39-year-old defends her undisputed junior-welterweight titles, beating Serrano by majority decision on Friday. The judges scorecards were 95-95, and 97-93 (x2) for Irishwoman. Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) makes her second defense of her belts and is now 3-0 in the trilogy.
The fight was streamed live on Netflix, and was promoted by Most Valuable Promotions. The bout took place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The start of the fight was feeling out process, with only three punches landed in the first round. Taylor was trying to establish her movement, while Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) stalked forward, applying pressure. Like the first two fights, Serrano tried to push Taylor against the ropes, but the champion did a good job of moving around and even catching her with combinations in the process.
Realizing Taylor was much sharper in this fight, Serrano began to change levels and attack the body. The strategy was for her to eventually slow the movement and footwork of Taylor, so that she can do damage in the pocket. However, Taylor did a good job of counterpunching along the ropes, something Serrano wasn't anticipating.
By rounds four and five, Taylor began finding her targeting regularly popping shots and landing punches around the guard. Despite that success, Serrano was still controlling the ring, landing the harder shots and being the aggressor. By the halfway mark, the fight was still close.
While Serrano was landing the harder punches, Taylor seemed to be controlling the fight. She constantly had Serrano resetting, forcing her to chase then plant her feet then chase again. Constant tempo changes played in Taylor's favor, as she was the one orchestrating both of their movements.
Rounds 8-10 Serrano made a late push, throwing fire to the wind and closing the gap to fight in the pocket. She was landing the more flush punches, changing levels very well. Taylor also held her own, not shying way from the inside fighting.
In the last round, the champion ended strong, picking her off as she continued that world-level movement.
The fight never shifted out of the 39-year-old's favor, with Serrano never seemingly getting into a real groove. Arguably Taylor's sharpest performance in the trilogy, but definitely the least exciting out of the three.
After the fight, the two boxers were very gracious to one another and reflected on the historic event.
In her post-fight interview, Taylor did not confirm whether or not if she was going to retire, saying that she's going to take some time to think about. And although another trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron could be possibly, it may not be something she wants to pursue at 39-years-old.
Friday night was amazing for women's boxing, and definitely pushed it to the forefront.
