American Amateur Standout Sardius Simmons Set To Enter Pro Ranks, Signs With Salita Promotions
Salita Promotions has taken another step in the arms race to find the next grand American heavyweight champion with the signing of Sardius Simmons.
The amateur standout is in his native Michigan, a big base of operations for Salita Promotions. Simmons stepped away from the sport for four years, but the death of a sibling helped him find a new purpose in life. Part of this was a new commitment to boxing.
“I’m ready to fight and show the world and myself who I am,” said Simmons in a press statement announcing his signing. “I almost gave up the sport I love, but my heart and spirit wouldn’t let me.”
Simmons is a two-time National Golden Gloves title winner (2016, 2025). Before that, he won the National PAL championship in 2014.
Deontay Wilder was the last American to hold a heavyweight title in 2020 (which he lost in his rematch with Tyson Fury). Wilder was a former Golden Gloves champion (a title he won in a rather big upset at the time). He went on to become the first American to hold a world heavyweight title since 2007 when he defeated Haitian-Canadian fighter Bermane Stiverne in 2015.
The current drought since the last American heavyweight champion isn’t as long, but as Simmons begins his professional career, he is more than aware of that history. He is also cognizant that Michigan was the adopted home of all-time heavyweight great Joe Louis.
“An American heavyweight with world-class potential and a real story outside the ring—that’s exactly what boxing needs and Sardius has both,” said Salita Promotions President Dmitriy Salita. “A multi-time national champion who’s overcome real adversity while building an impressive amateur career, Sardius represents the boxing-rich state of Michigan and now steps into the pros. His debut marks the beginning of what I believe will be a compelling journey in the heavyweight division.”
