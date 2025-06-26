Manny Pacquiao Gives Candid Response To Canelo Saying Crawford Is Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Canelo Alvarez recently made a bold claim. The Mexican thinks his next opponent, Terence Crawford, is better than Floyd Mayweather, claiming 'Bud' has a better boxing IQ and has better defense.
Considering Mayweather is considered one of the most intelligent and best defensive boxers of all time, the claim stirred the pot. Canelo's exact words to The Sun were, "I think Crawford is better than Mayweather because he turns his guard to both sides, he's more intelligent. I think he's better than Floyd Mayweather. That's what I think."
Mayweather beat a 23-year-old Canelo via majority decision back in September 2013. Hence, Canelo's claims are surprising. One fighter who knows 'Money' as good as anybody is Manny Pacquiao, who fought him back in 2015. And Pacquiao has now responded to Canelo's claims.
Speaking to the media recently, 'Pacman' said:
It's a different style, they're both good fighters. It's hard to compare yourself to others.
Pacquiao is currently in training camp as he prepares for his next fight against Mario Barrios under the watchful eyes of Freddie Roach. He'll face the WBC welterweight champion in his return to the ring at the age of 46, and fans are keen to see how the only eight division champion in boxing looks at at such an age.
His last fight was back in 2021, when Pacquiao dropped a decision against Yordenis Ugas. It's fair to say Pacquiao has lost a mile or two from what he used to be. However, despite his last result, it's hard to ever count a legend like him out of a fight.
As for Canelo vs Crawford, it has been billed as one of the biggest fights of this century. Canelo doesn't have a blueprint to beat Crawford, as it's never been done. The latter is 41-0-0 with 31 KO wins.
Crawford, meanwhile, can take a page or two out of Mayweather's playbook on how to defeat Canelo. However, since the defeat against Mayweather, Canelo has only gotten better, as he highlighted in his latest interview with The Sun, saying:
I learned in every single fight not just in the Mayweather fight but I learned everything and for every fight. I'm gonna put all my experience there because I'm gonna need it.
Fights like these are rarity, meaning it's a must watch for the fans. The September 13 showdown will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
