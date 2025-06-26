Sugar Ray Leonard Casts 5-Word Doubt On Canelo Alvarez's Floyd Mayweather Shade
Everybody in the boxing community has an opinion about the September 13 showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Given that this fight will make a massive impact on both fighters' legacies, each man is sure to enter the ring in top form.
While Crawford boasts an undefeated 41-0 record that includes 31 KOs, Canelo has two losses on his otherwise immaculate resumé. One of these defeats came at the hands of Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, and the other was the result of Canelo fighting the legendary Floyd Mayweather back in September 2013.
There's certainly no shame in anybody losing to Mayweather, as he finished his career as arguably one of the greatest boxers in the sport's history. However, Canelo turned heads earlier this week when asserting that he thinks Crawford is a better overall boxer.
"I think Crawford is better than Mayweather because he turns his guard to both sides, he's more intelligent. I think he's better than Floyd Mayweather. That's what I think," Canelo said during a June 21 interview with The Sun.
While Canelo is of course entitled to his own opinion (and his speaking so highly of his future opponent is only going to heighten anticipation for this megafight), this sentiment was always going to raise eyebrows from boxing fans.
And boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard delivered his own take on Canelo's comments, which was conveyed during a June 25 interview with Fight Hype.
"Hey, they've got to prove that," Leonard said while shaking his head when asked his thoughts on Canelo saying Crawford is better than Floyd.
The interesting part of this sentiment is that the only way Canelo could prove his comments correct is by also losing to Crawford, which is something he's surely not looking to do.
The Latest Boxing News:
Canelo Alvarez Humbles Floyd Mayweather With Terence Crawford Comparison
Manny Pacquiao Gives Candid Response To Canelo Saying Crawford Is Better Than Floyd Mayweather
Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Amid 'Lame' Admission
Jake Paul Taunts Canelo Alvarez With Hilarious Video Ahead Of Chavez Jr Clash