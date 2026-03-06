Amir Khan Promotes Influencer Boxing Fight in Lagos, Nigeria

Former world champion Amir Khan is teaming up with Ezekiel Adamu and Balmoral Group Promotions for another night of boxing from Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, May 1st.

“I've been in big fights around the globe, but the passion in Africa is something special. These fighters have heart, skill, and fire - now they get to show it on the biggest stage. Lagos is going to be electric,” said Amir Khan in a press release.

Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, has put on cards in Nigeria before, but this one is a bit different. The headliners will be Carter Efe and Portable, influencers and social media stars in Nigeria who, according to the press release, have “a combined 10 million followers.”

It's an interesting move for Adamu, who helped get USA's Brandon Glanton back into the mix and ultimately a shot at the Zuffa title this weekend. Glanton is an underdog andis seeking to build his own stars, a bit like Zuffa Boxing.

This time around, Balmoral is focusing on developing Nigerian talent. The biggest boxing name on the card is probably Ezra Arenyeka (15-2, 12 KOs). The man they call the “Nigerian King” is known for his infamous encounter with potential superstar Ben Whittaker. He will face another local, Godday Appah (14-2, 13 KOs).

Two fan favorites

Two others to highlight on this card are Michael McKinson (27-2, 4 KOs) from the United Kingdom. The fighter bills himself as “The Problem,” and usually that's a reference to him being a southpaw.

However, McKinson’s biggest problem may be his lack of power. He has, after all, only four knockouts in nearly 30 fights. McKinson once held the WBC International welterweight title and, to be fair, has shown more power later (stopping two of his last five). His loss to Virgil Ortiz, Jr. is entirely excusable; his loss to Tulani Mbenge in 2024 is less so.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Also on the card is Ghana's viral star Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs). Once a soldier, always a soldier is Ahorgah’s tag line, and he is truly a soldier for Eziekiel Adamu, again appearing on one of his cards.

Ahorgah played the villain against Callum Simpson and Tyler Denny in his two trips to a higher level. Against Simpson, Ahorgah had his moments, and it would have been intriguing to see that fight continue. Ahorgah's last fight in Nigeria on a Balmoral Card was a wild affair.

“This is Africa's moment. We've built this card to showcase our own talent, the warriors who've come through the ranks here in Africa. We’ve teamed up once again with Amir Khan to put Nigeria and the continent of Africa on the map for the world to see,” said Adamu in a press release announcing the fight card.

The card will be broadcast live around the world via DAZN.