Chase DeMoor Talks Next Potential Fight and How Gaming Prepares Him for the Ring [Exclusive]

In the world of boxing, few names garner as much immediate reaction as Chase DeMoor. Originally known as the "villain" of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, DeMoor is making waves in the “sweet science” and is one of the most recognized figures in Misfits Boxing. His journey into the squared circle has included viral knockouts and an unrelenting ability to keep the combat sports world talking.

​After a rocky start to his career marked by a controversial disqualification and early defeats, DeMoor has made an impressive comeback, eventually capturing the MFB Heavyweight Championship. In December 2025, Demoor won a high-profile majority decision victory over Andrew Tate in Dubai, his most career-defining moment as a professional fighter to date.

​Outside of the ring, DeMoor recently joined the Global Gaming League (GGL), where he is bringing his talents into the "gaming entertainment" space. Founded by Clinton Sparks and backed by icons like T-Pain, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, and Gillie the Kidd, GGL is poised to take the gaming industry to another level.

Chase DeMoor | Branden Wilson

​KO On SI spoke with DeMoor about representing Misfits as champion, his love of gaming and how it helps him prepare for his bouts, and who he’s eyeing as his next opponent in the ring.

KO On SI: Outside of the ring, you always keep yourself busy. Recently, you became a part of the Global Gaming League. How did you first get involved with the platform?

DeMoor: It was just a good opportunity that fell in my lap. I was a bit nervous at first because I had a lot going on around the time that it was offered to me. But I have a great relationship with Clinton Sparks, Howie Mendel and his son as well. They said to me, We know you play a lot. Would you ever, you think of doing it competitively? And at first, I was like, “Of course.” Then they told me that I needed to have a tryout [Laughs].

KO On SI: Do you remember when you first fell in love with gaming?

DeMoor: I used to have a Nintendo 64. I do remember playing the Legend of Zelda and Mario Smash Bros with my friends. When the PlayStation 2 came out, I played a lot of Madden 2K and NBA Live.

KO On SI: What separates GGL from all the other gaming situations out there?

DeMoor: I think what makes it huge is that they involve the gaming community really well. Also, they have celebrities on their teams and not just pro gamers. It makes it so it's more relatable to the regular people, the regular fan base, and it brings more eyes to the sport. GGL also does a great job just marketing and pushing the platform across social media, TikTok, and Instagram. The logo is recognizable, the colors are recognizable, and the faces are recognizable.

Chase DeMoor & Howie Mandel | Branden Wilson

KO On Si: In the ring, has gaming helped to prepare you in any way as a professional boxer?

DeMoor: It helps me stay level-headed without the anxiety and the stress of the fight kicking in because it can be very taxing at times. I have a whole gaming setup in my house, and it reminds me of my childhood. It keeps some normality to my life because you turn on any video game and you get the headset on, you know, you're, you're right back in there with, with the normal people screaming in the lobbies like I was in the eighth grade.

It actually transitions well into the fight game, because people always tell me, I'm quick with my words, and I have a great banter, s--- talking in the press conferences. I grew up in the Call of Duty lobbies, and there was no room for weakness in there [Laughs].

KO On SI: What have you learned about yourself since you’ve transitioned to a pro fighter?

DeMoor: With combat sports, before you step in the ring, you think it's this big, scary thing. You could potentially lose your life in there. The more I do it, the more I realize it's the most challenging thing in the world, not just physically hard but mentally preparing to go in there and be in combat with somebody. It's the purest form of competition.

What I've learned about myself is that any given day in those big moments, I do have that clutch factor that I've always had in video games, in football, boxing, and anything in life. It’s a good feeling to know that when it’s time to be brave, I was able to do it and continue to do it at a high level.

KO On SI: In your last fight, you defeated Andrew Tate. How did it feel to get that victory?

DeMoor: I grinned year to year after that one. It was six of us versus the entire world. We had to look each other in the face and say, we can get this done. We had to genuinely believe it. It was the most surreal moment, because for the three months that I was training, everything stacked against me. There was a weight cut of 40 pounds as a rehydration clause, and there were interviews of getting just ripped apart. Then I had to go film my TV show in the middle of camp. I remember sitting in that locker room because we were all locked in. You could hear all the fans cheering for him.

At one point, it was just my little brother and me. He hugged me and told me he believed I could do this. I told him, “I got you, bro.” I went out there and, you know, God willing, we got the job done. It's one of those moments I don't know if I'll ever forget in my life.

KO On SI: How does it feel to represent Misfits as the heavyweight champion?

DeMoor: I love Misfits, it's one of the biggest promotions right now. They do a great job marketing it, and everybody around the world knows it, whether they like it or they don't like it. There are definitely levels to the promotion when it comes to ranges in skill and matchmaking.

What Misfit does really well is draw a lot of attention and draw a lot of views, more so than any other promotion. I'm proud to be one of the faces of the heavyweight champion, the defending champion. And you know, I have a long and promising career with them.

Chase DeMoor | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

KO On SI: Lastly, everyone wants to know who will be your next opponent? Do you and your team have some fights lined up for 2026?

DeMoor: We've got a lot of faces in front of us right now. Tate had a rematch deadline clause that I believe has passed. It would have had all the stipulations the first fight had. So, ideally, I want to go for, you know, Tommy Fury, who beat Jake Paul. He has a big name, and we’re from similar backgrounds.

Also, guys like Darren Till and Alan Belcher were brought across my table. I'm in a situation right now where it's like my next move is going to be critical. So I'm looking at what's going to financially make the most sense. But I'm not making weight again. I know that for sure [Laughs]. If people want to fight me now, they have to come up to my weight and feel my power.