Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Still Owes Him Millions

After years of sitting on the shelf, Floyd Mayweather suddenly has three fights already booked in 2026, prompting fans to wonder if the 49-year-old is struggling financially once again. Logan Paul added smoke to that fire with a jaw-dropping allegation stemming from their exhibition bout in 2021.

Although it was an exhibition, Paul claimed Mayweather still owes him $1.5 million from that event, after the latter sold the rights to promote the fight for $10 million. Paul claimed that the company that initially bought the fight is now suing Mayweather for reneging on the deal, leading him to believe he will never see the money he is owed.

"I didn't make as much money as you'd think fighting Floyd," Paul said on 'The Iced Coffee Hour' podcast. "He still owes me a million and a half, maybe more.

"He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company — I think in Dubai — for $10 million cash. We ended up doing the fight in the [United States] with a different company. That's the company that put on the fight, but he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash... Our deal was 15 percent and he smoked me... That company that paid him that money is suing him. I actually don't know the status of that lawsuit, but he has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don't think I'm ever getting the money."

As a successful WWE star and entrepreneur, Paul can afford to let a $1.5 million slip away. The number still makes for a jarring accusation that most would not have kept under wraps for five years.

The fight was only one of Paul's four boxing bouts and his only exhibition. The 30-year-old has only fought once since getting in the ring with Mayweather, winning an odd disqualification over Dillon Danis in Misfits Boxing in 2023.

Logan Paul's claim adds to Floyd Mayweather rumors

Paul's claim that Mayweather is under legal pressure only reinforces the idea that 'Money' is returning to boxing to support himself. Despite being one of the highest-paid boxers of all time, Mayweather has often been alleged to have financial troubles, particularly since his initial retirement in 2008.

Mayweather has attempted to make money in other ways, including starting his own promotion and management company. Yet, time and again, rumors surrounding his financial status return.

Mayweather, who is already booked to face Mike Tyson in April and Manny Pacquiao in September, announced his third fight of the year on Sunday. He added an exhibition bout with former kickboxing world champion Mike Zambidis in June, giving himself three fights in a six-month span after sitting on the sidelines since August 2024.