O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford: Date, Start Time, Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

The Fertitta Center in Houston will host WBC World Super Featherweight world champion O'Shaquie Foster as he looks to defend his title against Raymond Ford.

Foster goes into the bout with a professional record of 24-3 (12 KOs), as he is currently fighting in his second reign as world super featherweight champion. A split decision loss against Robson Conceição ended his first 130-pound reign before recapturing his belt in their second meeting, with both fights happening in 2024.

Since then, Foster has competed just once, earning the lone title defense of his second reign. Last time out, Stephen Fulton was unsuccessful against the Texan fighter, who has lost just once in the previous 10 years.

Former featherweight king Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) will be looking to deal a fourth defeat to the career 'Ice Water' on Saturday. Going into the bout as a slight underdog, the lone defeat on Ford's resume is a razor-close split decision loss to Nick Ball in 2024, which ended his 126-pound title reign at the first defense.

Since then, Ford has been unstoppable, picking up three convincing unanimous decision wins against Orlando Gonzalez, Thomas Mattice, and Abraham Nova.

Foster said in anticipation of the fight at the pre-fight press conference, "I'm going to dominate - from round one until whenever the fight ends. If he gets too reckless, as I told him, it's going to be a bad night for him, and you're all [Team Ford] gonna be hurting."

Ford responded to his opponent on Saturday by saying, "Just tune in, man. It's Savage time."

Raymond Ford | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Uncharacteristically, Ford was seemingly very tense at the press conference, eventually having to be escorted off stage by security during their final face-off before the fight in Houston on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the fight tonight.

Foster vs Ford date

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Foster vs Ford time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. EST PST

Foster vs Ford location

Location: Feritta Center, Houston, Texas

How to watch Foster vs Ford

Stream: DAZN

O'Shaquie Foster vs Raymond Ford fight card

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Raymond Ford - WBC World Super Featherweight title

Charlie Sheehy vs. Jaret Gonzalez - Lightweight bout

Omari Jones vs. Alan Sanchez -Super Welterweight bout

Miguel Flores vs. Javon Woodard Jr. - Featherweight bout

Zaquin Moses vs Travis Crawford - Super Featherweight bout

Julian Montalvo vs Maximus Moya, Super Featherweight bout

Jahyden Franklin vs Najee West - Super Middleweight bout